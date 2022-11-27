PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo tipped to face each other in MLS; Parisians receive boost in pursuit of Atletico Madrid forward, and more - November 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men have entered the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup break in first place in the league.

Meanwhile, journalist Dean Jones has backed Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to move to the MLS soon. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their pursuit of an Atletico Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 26, 2022:

Dean Jones backs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to face each other in MLS

Lionel Messi is currently with the Argentina team in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dean Jones reckons Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could lock horns in the MLS in the near future. The Argentinean is currently enjoying his stay with PSG, and has settled in well in Paris this season. Ronaldo, meanwhile, recently cut ties with Manchester United and is now without a club.

Messi has been linked with a move to the US for a while, with his PSG contract expiring at the end of the season. The Parisians remain eager to tie him down to a new deal, but Barcelona are also looking to bring their former player back to the Camp Nou. Meanwhile, Inter Miami remain in the race for the 35-year-old.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones said that Messi could eventually end up in the MLS. He also backed the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to revive his age-old rivalry with Ronaldo across the Atlantic.

"I think there’ll be a time when both Messi and Ronaldo are playing in MLS at the same time. I’d be amazed if there wasn’t one season where they were up against each other in that league. I know from speaking to people in America that there has always been a desire to try and make it happen,” said Jones.

Messi has scored 12 goals and registered 14 assists in 19 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG receive boost in Joao Felix pursuit

Joao Felix could leave Atletico Madrid next year.

PSG have received a boost in their quest to sign Joao Felix. According to Marca via PSG Talk, the Portuguese wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer to rejuvenate his career. The 23-year-old has struggled for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano this season, managing four goals and three assists in 18 games.

His relationship with manager Diego Simeone is reportedly at an all-time low, and Felix has apparently asked his agent Jorge Mendes to look for a new club.

The Parisians are plotting to take advantage of the situation. The Ligue 1 champions are long-term admirers of the 23-year-old and believe he could be the final piece of their attacking jigsaw.

With Messi and Neymar on the wrong side of 30, Felix could also help with succession plans for the frontline. However, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United also have their eyes on the Portuguese.

Kaka unimpressed by Neymar after Brazil win

Neymar will miss the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup,

Brazil legend Kaka is unimpressed by Neymar’s performance against Serbia this week at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The PSG forward failed to complete 90 minutes after picking up an injury. However, Kaka was hardly pleased with his efforts while he was on the pitch.

Speaking after the game, the former AC Milan superstar did add that Neymar’s injury could be a problem for the Selecao.

“I hope he can recover for the next game and be ready. This tournament is the one that gives him a platform to shine – and against Serbia he certainly didn’t shine before he was injured. The one positive is that when he went off the pitch, Brazil played a very good game. It didn’t look like a serious injury at first,” said Kaka.

He added:

“But what worries me is that Neymar always wants to play even when he is hurt. This time he didn’t. He wanted to come off. For me, that is very strange, and it could be a problem for Brazil for the rest of the tournament.”

The 30-year-old has been a revelation for the Parisians this season, registering 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 games across competitions.

