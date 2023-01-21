PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi deserves World Cup, says Frank Rijkaard; Parisians eyeing Milan Skriniar, and more - January 20, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to travel to Stade Bollaert-Delelis to face Pays de Cassel in the round of 32 of the French Cup. Christophe Galtier's men are coming off a 5-4 win over Riyadh XI on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona manager Frank Rijkaard reckons Lionel Messi deserved the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, the Parisians are keeping a close eye on Milan Skriniar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 20, 2023:

Lionel Messi deserves World Cup, says Frank Rijkaard

Lionel Messi has been in sensational form for club and country recently.

Frank Rijkaard recalls cheering like a puppy after Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 35-year-old enjoyed a sensational outing with the national team in Qatar last month. The PSG superstar inspired Argentina to their third World Cup, leading the charge like a true captain.

La Albiceleste rode Messi's mesmerising form to go all the way at the 22nd edition of the greatest spectacle in the world. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner finished the tournament with seven goals and three assists in seven games.

Rijkaard had given the 35-year-old his Barcelona debut almost two decades ago and recently opened up on his former player's success.

The FTBL Index 🎙 ⚽ @TheFootballInd Franck Rijkaard breaks his silence for Messi: “He is truly unique and I watched the final mainly as a Messi fan. I believe he deserved the win.” Franck Rijkaard breaks his silence for Messi: “He is truly unique and I watched the final mainly as a Messi fan. I believe he deserved the win.” https://t.co/ftDM76aRcs

In an interview with Helden Magazine, as cited by PSG Talk, the Dutch manager said that he watched the final as a Messi fan.

"It’s not like tears rolled down my cheeks after the World Cup final, but I cheered like a puppy because Messi had done it. I was watching the final between Argentina and France, mainly as a Messi fan. I think he got what he wanted. He deserved (it)," said Rijkaard.

The Argentinean has appeared 21 times across competitions for the Parisians this season, scoring 13 goals and setting up 14 more.

PSG eyeing Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar has admirers at the Parc des Princes

PSG are monitoring Milan Skriniar’s situation with interest, according to Relevo via PSG Talk.

The Slovakian international is in the final six months of his contract with Inter Milan but is yet to sign a new deal. The Serie A giants could be tempted to offload him for a nominal fee this month to avoid losing the player for free in the summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Milan Skriniar has given his verbal agreement to PSG. The Inter defender will join the French club for free in the summer.



(Source: Milan Skriniar has given his verbal agreement to PSG. The Inter defender will join the French club for free in the summer.(Source: @lequipe 🚨 Milan Skriniar has given his verbal agreement to PSG. The Inter defender will join the French club for free in the summer. 🇸🇰✅ (Source: @lequipe) https://t.co/ULbwiAw2UK

The Parisians are long-term admirers of the 27-year-old but failed to prise him away from Italy last summer.

With Sergio Ramos set to become a free agent at the end of the season, the Parisians are likely to step up their efforts to secure Skriniar. The Slovakian is unwilling to sign a new deal with the Nerazzurr, who're expected to come to a decision regarding Skriniar future in the coming days. If he continues to stall, a move could materialise this month.

The Ligue 1 champions have been patient in their approach so far, and their efforts could finally bear fruit soon.

Mauro Icardi wants to extend Galatasaray stay

Mauro Icardi is not part of plans at the Parc des Princes

Mauro Icardi wants to continue his association with Galatasaray, according to Turkish journalist Mehmet Ozcan via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean forward joined the Turkish club last summer in a final attempt to resurrect his faltering career. The move has paid dividends so far, with the 29-year-old hitting the ground running. Icardi has amassed five goals and four assists in nine games for Galatasaray so far, prompting talk of a permanent stay.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Mauro Icardi in The Intercontinental Derby yesterday:



Subbed on - 76th minute



Goals - 1

Assists - 1

🏹 Shots - 2

Key passes - 1

Aeriel duels won - 2

🌡️ WS Rating - 8.10



🤩 In 7 appearances since joining, Icardi now has 9 goal contributions for Galatasaray Mauro Icardi in The Intercontinental Derby yesterday:Subbed on - 76th minuteGoals - 1Assists - 1🏹 Shots - 2Key passes - 1Aeriel duels won - 2🌡️ WS Rating - 8.10🤩 In 7 appearances since joining, Icardi now has 9 goal contributions for Galatasaray ⚡ Mauro Icardi in The Intercontinental Derby yesterday:🔛 Subbed on - 76th minute ⚽ Goals - 1🅰️ Assists - 1🏹 Shots - 2🔐 Key passes - 1👥 Aeriel duels won - 2🌡️ WS Rating - 8.10🤩 In 7 appearances since joining, Icardi now has 9 goal contributions for Galatasaray https://t.co/0aogP7SPyR

The Argentinean is happy in Istanbul and wants to stay beyond this season. The Turkish club are also ready to sign him on a permanent basis and want the Parisians to decide on their asking fee.

The Ligue 1 champions remain keen to offload Icardi, who's not part of the plans for the future at the Parc des Princes. The French side are likely to let him go for around €17.5 million.

