PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi destined to play for the Parisians, says former player; Marquinhos wants to stay at Parc des Princes, and more - 4 March 2022

PSG have the chance to go further ahead in the title race when they face third-placed Nice on Saturday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are already 15 points clear at atop the league as they look to win their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, a French football pundit has said that Parisians attacker Lionel Messi was destined to play at the Parc des Princes once his contract with Barcelona ended. Elsewhere, PSG captain Marquinhos has revealed his desire to remain with the Ligue 1 giants.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4th March 2022:

Ludovic Giuly says Lionel Messi was destined to play for PSG

Lionel Messi (centre) has picked up pace in recent games.

French football pundit Ludovic Giuly believes Lionel Messi was always going to end up at PSG.

Barcelona brought the world to a standstill last summer when they could not extend the Argentinean’s contract without falling foul of La Liga’s financial fair-play rules. The 34-year-old was forced to leave the Camp Nou for pastures anew, and the Parisians managed to snap him up.

The move has not panned out as expected, though. Messi has struggled to find his footing in Ligue 1, registering just two goals in 16 league games so far. He has fared better in the Champions League, scoring five times in six games. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has shown signs of resurgence in recent games.

Messi (11) is already leading the assist charts in Ligue 1. While his goalscoring record has not improved, the Argentinean has been a creative spark with the Parisians. His move to the Parc des Princes would have been predicted by few before last summer. However, Giuly believes there were few contenders for the 34-year-old’s signature.

Speaking to Rothen s’enflamme, the former player said that Messi was enticed by a reunion with Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Parades in Paris.

“Who else was going to pay him? City had taken Grealish. If it happens a month before, Guardiola welcomes him with the red carpet. But there, who can pay it? Only Paris could pay it! When Leo goes on vacation, he knows there’s a problem. You think Nasser didn’t call him?!” said Giuly.

He continued:

“Of course, he called; of course, they had started agreement in advance. Leo thought that Barca would offer to lower his salary by 50-percent, but they didn’t even offer him that! He knows Neymar, Paredes, Di Maria… Where do you think he’s going? Don’t you think they called him guys? They called him, and said, ‘we welcome you!”

Marquinhos wants to stay at Parc des Princes

Marquinhos has been rock-solid this season.

Marquinhos has revealed his desire to extend his association with PSG. The Brazilian’s current contract with the Ligue 1 giants runs till 2024, and he has been linked with Chelsea ahead of the summer.

EhsaN @EhsaN_PSG Marquinhos : « My future is PSG. Leonardo knows my desire, the club knows my desire, they know what I want. I quietly put it in my head that my place is here. » Marquinhos : « My future is PSG. Leonardo knows my desire, the club knows my desire, they know what I want. I quietly put it in my head that my place is here. » ❤️💙😍 https://t.co/SkLzblqfxK

However, speaking to RMC Sport, the Parisians captain hinted that negotiations for a new contract are underway.

"My future is PSG. Leonardo knows my desire, as do the club – they know what I want. I have it calmly in my head that my place is here. The club has shown the faith and respect it has for me. Everything is going in the right direction," said Marquinhos.

The 27-year-old has made over 350 appearances for PSG, bagging 34 goals and nine assists. Three of those strikes and an assist have come this season.

Leonardo says Mauricio Pochettino is set to stay with Parisians

Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the Manchester United job.

PSG sporting director Leonardo has said that the club retains faith in Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinean has taken the Parisians to the top of the league this season. However, he has been linked with a departure from the Parc des Princes, with Zinedine Zidane touted as Pochettino’s potential replacement.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG @hadrien_grenier



“I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything”. PSG director Leonardo tells L’Équipé: “We’ve never thought about changing our manager. We’ve never contacted Zidane or anyone”.“I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything”. PSG director Leonardo tells L’Équipé: “We’ve never thought about changing our manager. We’ve never contacted Zidane or anyone”. 🇫🇷 #PSG @hadrien_grenier “I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything”. https://t.co/FifPsYo9cK

Speaking to L’Equipe, Leonardo rubbished those rumours, claiming that Pochettino should stay at the club for a while.

“We've never thought about changing our manager. We've never contacted Zidane or anyone. I can say that Mauricio Pochettino has never asked to leave. I have no problem with him. We talk about everything,” said Leonardo.

Pochettino will look to deliver PSG’s first-ever Champions League title this season, with the Ligue 1 title all but a formality.

