PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi eager for MLS challenge; Marquinhos wants Kylian Mbappe stay, and more - June 17, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to revamp their squad after failing to reach their targets in the recently concluded season. The Parisians won another Ligue 1 title but failed again in their pursuit of the elusive UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is eager to play in the MLS with Inter Miami. Elsewhere, defender Marquinhos wants striker Kylian Mbappe to stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 17, 2023:

Lionel Messi eager for MLS challenge

Lionel Messi has ended his stay at Paris this month.

Lionel Messi is looking forward to playing in the MLS. The Argentinean has decided to part ways with PSG this month, even though the Parisians wanted to tie him down to a new deal. The 35-year-old will move to the US to join Inter Miami on a Bosman move.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was also heavily linked with a return to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana failed to chalk out a move for their prodigal son. Messi received a colossal offer to move to Saudi Arabia as well but turned it down in favour of joining Miami.

Speaking to Argentinian TV Publica, the Argentinean said that he's happy to move to the MLS.

"I’m well. Initially, we had a different idea (to return to Barcelona). We’re happy with the decision we have taken. I’m ready and eager to face this new challenge, this change. (The decision) was an important step, but at the same time, I was aware of what it meant, of what I was doing. We’re happy," said Messi.

Messi's arrival is likely to be a landmark moment for the US league.

Marquinhos wants Kylian Mbappe stay

Kylian Mbappe is heavily linked with an exit from Paris.

Marquinhos has said that he would like Kylian Mbappe to extend his stay with PSG.

The French forward dropped a bombshell this week by announcing that he won't sign a new deal with the Parisians. Mbappe's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in just over a year.

Speaking to Globo, Marquinhos was full of praise for the 24-year-old and said that Mbappe is happy at Paris.

"If he wants to stay, we also want him to stay. He’s a genius, a pure talent, a leader for PSG, and he’s very important to us. Every summer, we talk a lot about him, but he's is a PSG player, and he wants to stay. We’ll see what happens. We players want him to stay. It’s very important that he stays because we have ambitions," said Marquinhos.

He continued:

"Is he happy in Paris? Yes, I see him happy. His statistics, his goals, his performances on the pitch show it. He is a player who does a lot of things at PSG and who is important for that the team is at a high level. He is an important player, who does things well and who has improved a lot in recent years."

Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the Frenchman and are monitoring Mbappe's situation with interest.

PSG edging closer to Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique is likely to take charge at Paris this summer.

PSG have identified Luis Enrique as the ideal successor to Christophe Galtier, according to PSG Community.

The French manager is expected to face the sack after his failure to impress in the Champions League. The Ligue 1 champions had previously identified Julian Nagelsmann as a candidate for the hot seat at the Parc des Princes.

The German manager is available for his next assignment after parting ways with Bayern Munich earlier this year.

However, the Parisians failed to reach a breakthrough in talks with Nagelsmann, who has already informed them that he won't be taking charge. The French giants have now moved on to Enrique and are close to appointing him as their next manager.

