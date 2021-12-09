PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi edging closer to top form with Parisians, says former France manager; Dutch midfielder open to loan move to Premier League, and more - 9th December 2021

PSG will hope that Lionel Messi can continue his good form when they face Monaco in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Argentinean scored a brace to help the Parisians to a 4-1 win over Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Raymond Domenech has said that Messi is close to hitting top form with PSG. Elsewhere, a Parisians midfielder is open to a return to the Premier League on loan.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 9th December 2021.

Raymond Domenech says Lionel Messi is edging closer to top form with PSG

Raymond Domenech believes Lionel Messi has improved in the last few games.

Former France manager Raymond Domenech believes Lionel Messi has improved in the last few games. The Argentinean reminded the world of his qualities by scoring twice against Club Brugge on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has only provided sporadic glimpses of his talent joining PSG this summer, though.

Messi has failed to get going in Ligue 1, scoring only once in nine games. However, the Argentinean's goof form in the Champions League this season continued against Brugge on Tuesday. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner now has five goals in as many games for the Parisians in Europe.

Despite his struggles in the league, Messi has scored or assisted nine goals for PSG in 14 games. There have been indications that the 34-year-old is slowly returning to his best, a perception that has been backed by Domenech.

Speaking to L'Equipe, as relayed by PSG Talk, Domenech said that Messi is evolving according to the needs of the game.

"The real Messi, it does not mean anything anymore. There was a Messi of a time, and there is a Messi of now. I think that compared to his championship games, he is evolving. He’s more active; he runs; he makes technical gestures; he passes, and he scores," said Domenech.

"Yes, he (Lionel Messi) is better than he was a fortnight ago," continued Domenech.

Georginio Wijnaldum open to loan move back to Premier League

Georginio Wijnaldum is ready to return to the Premier League on loan.

Georginio Wijnaldum is ready to return to the Premier League on loan, according to Sky Sports.

The Dutchman joined PSG on a free transfer this summer. However, that move has backfired, as the 31-year-old has struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes. Wijnaldum is frustrated by the situation, and is yearning for regular football.

The Dutchman now wants to leave the Parisians on loan in January. Arsenal are tipped to be his preferred destination. However, PSG have no intention of letting Wijnaldum leave.

Zinedine Zidane not interested in PSG job, says former teammate

Lionel Charbonnier has said that Zinedine Zidane has no interest in the PSG job.

Lionel Charbonnier has said that Zinedine Zidane has no interest in the PSG job. Zidane has been linked to the hot seat at Parc des Princes in recent times.

However, speaking on After Foot RMC as relayed by PSG Talk, Charbonnier said that his former France teammate is unlikely to join the Parisians.

"My feeling is that, I think that, Zizou does not really want to go to PSG, but that – it only commits me – if he signs for PSG, it is because we will have offered him the biggest contract in football history,” said Charbonnier.

