PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi has no emotions, says Paolo Di Canio; Parisians include Diego Simeone in managerial shortlist, and more - 14 March 2022

PSG remain atop the Ligue 1 table after a resounding victory over Bordeaux on Sunday. The Parisians are a whopping 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille, with ten games left to play.

Meanwhile, Paolo Di Canio has criticised Parisians attacker Lionel Messi in the wake of his recent poor performances. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 giants have included Diego Simeone in their managerial shortlist.

On that note, here's a take a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14 March 2022:

Lionel Messi has no emotions, says Paolo Di Canio

Lionel Messi continues to struggle in Ligue 1.

Former Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio has slammed Lionel Messi for his body language on the pitch.

The Argentinean continued his dismal form in Ligue 1 with another no-show against Bordeaux on Sunday. The 34-year-old has failed to strike a chord since joining the club last summer. He was also a mere spectator as Real Madrid defeated PSG 3-2 last week in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg in Madrid.

While Messi struggled to make a mark, Cristiano Ronaldo reaffirmed his importance to Manchester United on Sunday. The Portuguese scored a brilliant hat-trick to help Manchester United secure a hard-fought win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Di Canio has now revealed that he would prefer to have the 37-year-old over the Argentinean in his team. Speaking to Sky Sports Italia, Di Canio also criticised Messi and Neymar for their performances on Sunday.

“Messi left the pitch scratching his head,; he has no emotions. I prefer Cristiano Ronaldo. ‘Do you want me to sit on the bench against Man City?’ I go back to Portugal, then I return and score a hat-trick. I prefer the human who has a soul to the alien without emotions,” said Di Canio.

He continued:

“Messi showed his personality limits. Of course, he can be booed. There were thousands of fans waiting for him. They were dreaming, but his behaviour was not the right one. Neymar was even worse. He is not doing remarkable things ,and last month, he said that he wanted to go to the MLS to have three months holiday. I mean, have respect, you must have some problems,” said Di Canio.

Messi has scored just seven times in 26 games across competitions this season. That includes a meagre tally of just two goals in 18 Ligue 1 games. His five other goals have come in the UEFA Champions League.

PSG include Diego Simeone in managerial shortlist

Diego Simeone has transformed Atletico Madrid since taking charge.

PSG have included Diego Simeone on their list of candidates for the next manager, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe.

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to depart Atletico Madrid at the end of the season after failing to win the UEFA Champions League. Zinedine Zidane is the favorite to take charge at the Parc des Princes. However, there’s every chance the Frenchman will continue to wait for the hot seat in the France national team.

The Parisians are already making contingency plans if they miss out on Zidane, so Simeone is on their radar. The Argentinean has turned Atletico Madrid into a European powerhouse, but his current contract expires in 2024. Apart from Simeone, Massimiliano Allegri, Antonio Conte and Erik Ten Hag are also among the names on the shortlist.

Mauricio Pochettino responds to boos against Bordeaux

Mauricio Pochettino has responded to the boos and whistles directed at Lionel Messi and Neymar on Sunday. The two players faced verbal abuse from PSG fans for their poor performances at Real Madrid in midweek.

B/R Football @brfootball Lionel Messi and Neymar are being jeered by some PSG fans every time they touch the ball vs. Bordeaux Lionel Messi and Neymar are being jeered by some PSG fans every time they touch the ball vs. Bordeaux 😳 https://t.co/2Q3wi5fhZM

Speaking after the win over Bordeaux, the PSH manager said that the Parisians should take responsibility for their defeat last week.

“Nobody likes this background; it made me sad. Everyone who loves PSG after Madrid’s disappointment is sad. I am saddened by what I experienced here today. We have all been affected. We understand the disappointment and frustration. We all experience this together, as a team. We have a responsibility to take responsibility for what happened. We share this disappointment of the supporters,” said Pochettino.

Edited by Bhargav