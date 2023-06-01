PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi exit confirmed; Marco Asensio set to join Parisians, and more - June 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing for their final game of the season against Clermont Foot on Saturday (June 3) in Ligue 1. The Parisians have defended their league title.

Meanwhile, manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Lionel Messi will leave the Parc des Princes this summer. Elsewhere, Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio is set to join the French giants on a Bosman move.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 1, 2023:

Lionel Messi exit confirmed

Lionel Messi has decided not to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Christophe Galtier has confirmed that PSG’s upcoming tie against Clermont Foot will be Lionel Messi's final game for the club.

The Argentinean’s contract with the Ligue 1 champions runs out at the end of this month, but he hasn’t signed a new contract yet. Speculation is ripe regarding the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s next move.

Barcelona remain keen to bring their prodigal son back home. Messi left the Camp Nou under unceremonious circumstances in 2021 to join the Parisians. However, his stay at the Parc des Princes has not lived up to its billing. The 35-year-old had a forgettable debut campaign but was back to his best this season.

However, his efforts weren't enough to win over all fans, and an exit has been touted for a while. The Ligue 1 champions were interested in keeping Messi at the club for at least one more season. However, it now appears that they have thrown in the towel in their attempts to renew his contract.

Speaking recently, Galtier termed Messi as the best in the world and said that it was a privilege to coach him.

“I had the privilege of coaching the best player in the history of football. It will be Leo’s last match at the Parc des Princes against Clermont,” said Galtier.

The Argentinean is yet to make a decision on his next destination.

Marco Asensio set to join PSG

Marco Asensio will arrive at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Marco Asensio will join PSG on a Bosman move this summer, according to The Athletic.

The Spaniard is in the final month of his contract with Real Madrid, who have failed to tie him down to a new deal. The two parties have been locked in negotiations for a while, but talks haven’t reached a conclusive end.

Asensio isn’t convinced with Los Blancos’ offer on the table and has now decided to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Parisians were mindful of the situation and swiftly moved to convince the player to join them. The 27-year-old has agreed terms with the Ligue 1 champions, who have offered the Spaniard a long-term deal worth €10 million per year.

Asensio is yet to sign across the dotted line but is expected to do so soon. The Spaniard was also heavily courted by Aston Villa, among others, but it now appears that PSG have won the race for his services.

Parisians end Kim Min-jae pursuit

Kim Min-jae could be on the move this summer.

PSG have left the race to sign Kim Min-jae, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The South Korean defender has been a revelation for Napoli this season. His key role at the back helped secure the club’s first Serie A triumph in more than three decades. The 24-year-old’s performances have endeared him to clubs across Europe. The Parisians were previously eager to win the race for Kim’s services.

The Ligue 1 giants are in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer. PSG are already set to welcome Milan Skriniar at the end of the season, when his contract with Inter Milan runs out. However, the uncertainties surrounding the futures of Sergio Ramos and Presnel Kimpembe has forced the club to scout the market for options.

Kim popped up on their radar following his exploits in Serie A. However, the Parisians reckon Napoli’s asking price for the player is too high and have now moved on to other targets.

