PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi extension talks on horizon; Sergio Ramos praises Christophe Galtier, and more - February 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to host Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes on Tuesday (February 14) in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg. The Ligue 1 champions are coming off a 3-1 defeat at Monaco at the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Parisians are set to enter contract extension talks with Lionel Messi shortly, according to journalist Florent Torchut. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos has spoken highly of manager Christophe Galtier.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on February 14, 2023:

Lionel Messi extension talks on horizon

Lionel Messi is likely to sign a new deal at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are set to sit down with Lionel Messi after the Bayern Munich game to discuss an extension, according to Florent Torchut.

The Parisians are eager to extend the Argentinean’s stay at the club, with his current contract running out at the end of the season. The 35-year-old has lit Ligue 1 this season and seems to have finally overcome his voodoo in France.

Messi also fulfilled his legacy by lifting the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina last December. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was adjudged the best player in the tournament, confirming his status as one of the greatest ever. Despite interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami, it's believed the 35-year-old wants to continue his stay in Paris.

Sharing the news via Twitter, Torchut said that Messi’s father will sit with PSG’s hierarchy to discuss his salary and contract duration.

“The discussions between Messi & PSG should intensify after the first leg against Bayern. His father is due to see the Parisian leaders again soon to discuss the duration of the contract and his salary. Leo Messi would like to extend his Parisian adventure,” wrote Torchut.

The Argentinean has appeared 25 times across competitions this season, registering 15 goals and 14 assists.

Sergio Ramos praises Christophe Galtier

Sergio Ramos has praised Christophe Galtier’s honesty.

Sergio Ramos reckons Christophe Galtier’s humility is one of his strongest characters.

The PSG manager is staring at a make-or-break week at the Parc des Princes. His team’s performance against Bayern Munich over the two legs could determine the Frenchman’s future.

Speaking to UEFA, Ramos had only good things to say about Galtier.

“What stands out is how natural and humble he was when he came to the team. He's a coach who never lies, who says it to your face and that, for me, is very important. He's also a good coach: he has won with teams before PSGnand has gained experience that he's transferring to the squad,” said Ramos.

Galtier took charge of the Parisians last summer and has taken them to the top of the Ligue 1 standings.

Alain Roche worried about PSG ahead of Bayern Munich tie

Kylian Mbappe is in a race against time to be fit to face Bayern Munich.

Former PSG defender Alain Roche is worried about his former team ahead of the crunch Champions League clash against Bayern Munich. The Parisians are coming off consecutive defeats across competitions and Kylian Mbappe’s participation hanging in the balance due to injury.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by PSG Talk, Roche said that there’s a lack of confidence in the first team at the moment.

“I find it hard to imagine that we can press a button and say to ourselves: ‘That’s it (are) we going to be good’. Because it’s the confidence that is no longer there and, me, that’s what worries me. Doubt set in. I think I have rarely seen PSG in this state. There was sometimes (a) sufficient lack of concentration,” said Roche.

He added:

“It’s a crucial match, yes! You have to win or not lose. Because you’ll hurt them on the way back, and by then, you’ll have time to get back into the swing of things. But it’s a pivotal match. The kind of match that can federate. Because, there, you have everything against you.”

Roche, though, added that Mbappe’s possible participation in the tie could tilt the tide in his former side’s favour.

“It changes a lot of things (Mbappe’s return). We are still talking about one of the best players in the world. It gives a little balm to the heart to your partners. Afterward, it forces the opposing coach to think about another tactic, even if he had anticipated his presence. And then it’s an additional threat for Bayern. It’s not the same to have Mbappé as another player on the pitch,” said Roche.

The French giants will hope that Mbappe can play some part in both legs against the Bavarians.

