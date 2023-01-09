PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi could force Kylian Mbappe exit; Parisians plotting 2024 Marcus Rashford move, and more - January 9, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Angers in Ligue 1 on Wednesday (January 11) at the Parc des Princes. Christophe Galtier will be desperate for three points after stumbling against Lens in the previous league outing.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi could aid in Real Madrid's quest to sign Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Parisians are plotting a Bosman move for Marcus Rashford in 2024.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 9, 2023:

Lionel Messi could force Kylian Mbappe exit

Lionel Messi is likely to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi could help Real Madrid secure the signature of Kylian Mbappe, according to Defensa Central via El Nacional.

The Argentinean has been on fire recently, helping his nation go all the way at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 35-year-old has been equally impressive for PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions.

Messi's contract expires at the end of the season, and the Parisians are desperate to keep him at the club. The Ligue 1 champions remain confident of extending his stay, with the player also open to extending his association with the club. However, the Argentinean's stay at the Parc des Princes could spell doom for PSG in their effort to build a team around Mbappe.

Carol Radull @CarolRadull



1. World Cup final



2. Champions league Final



3. Finalissima



4. Club World cup



5. Copa Del Rey



6. French Super Cup



7. UEFA Super Cup



8. Spanish Super Cup



GOAT.

#RadullKE Lionel Messi is the only player in history to have won the Man Of The Match award in 8 major finals.1. World Cup final2. Champions league Final3. Finalissima4. Club World cup5. Copa Del Rey6. French Super Cup7. UEFA Super Cup8. Spanish Super CupGOAT. Lionel Messi is the only player in history to have won the Man Of The Match award in 8 major finals.1. World Cup final2. Champions league Final3. Finalissima4. Club World cup5. Copa Del Rey6. French Super Cup7. UEFA Super Cup8. Spanish Super CupGOAT.#RadullKE https://t.co/NcE5zGwrZB

The Frenchman came up short against Messi in the World Cup final and has struggled to come out of his shadow in club football too. Mbappe reportedly doesn't see eye to with the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner, although they continue to work together for the team. As such, if the 35-year-old signs a new deal, the Frenchman could leave Paris.

Real Madrid remain linked with Mbappe despite getting their fingers burnt in the pursuit of the player in the summer. Los Blancos might still feel aggrieved by the fiasco, and the door to the Santiago Bernabeu could be closed for the 24-year-old. However, given the player's qualities, Real Madrid could also opt to let go of any grudge and welcome him with open arms.

PSG plotting 2024 Marcus Rashford move

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to sign Marcus Rashford on a Bosman move in the summer of 2024, according to El Nacional.

The English forward is a vital piece in Ten Hag's attacking jigsaw at Manchester United. However, his contract is set to run out in less than 18 months. The Red Devils remain keen to keep their prized asset at the club, but the 25-year-old is reportedly assessing his options.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking placeTen Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. Manchester United consider Marcus Rashford & Diogo Dalot new contracts among top priorities to be done as soon as possible. Contacts are already taking place 🔴 #MUFC Ten Hag wants both to be part of long project. He was very clear when PSG moved for Marcus last August: no way. https://t.co/IQqtgbYlNW

The Parisians are long-term admirers of the player and are ready to lure him to the French capital with an astronomical pay package. Rashford might struggle for regular game time in the current Parisians squad but would be a superb replacement if Kylian Mbappe leaves. The Englishman is entering his prime and doesn't want to waste his time on rebuilding exercises at Old Trafford.

Joining the Ligue 1 giants would guarantee him silverware and a run in the UEFA Champions League, which is no longer a certainty with Manchester United. PSG could also provide him unmatched wages, which could tempt the player not to renew his stay with the Red Devils.

Zinedine Zidane an option for Parisians hot seat this summer

Zinedine Zidane could take charge at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Zinedine Zidane will be an option for PSG to consider in the upcoming summer, according to El Nacional.

The French legend has not taken up a football managerial job since parting ways with Real Madrid in 2021. Zizou was holding out for the national team position and was largely expected to take charge of Les Bleus after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Goalpost @TGoalpost



He has already dismissed several from the Premier League, Serie A, and also PSG. [



#TheGoalpostNews #Zidane Zinedine Zidane is clear he'll coach again this year. He feels betrayed by the France Federation by renewing Deschamps and from today he'll listen to offers.He has already dismissed several from the Premier League, Serie A, and also PSG. [ @JosePadi_ Zinedine Zidane is clear he'll coach again this year. He feels betrayed by the France Federation by renewing Deschamps and from today he'll listen to offers.He has already dismissed several from the Premier League, Serie A, and also PSG. [@JosePadi_]#TheGoalpostNews #Zidane https://t.co/Wr3M0pZBsg

However, the French Football Federation have recently announced that Didier Deschamps will stay in charge till 2026.

As such, Zidane could be forced to turn to the options on the table. The Parisians remain keen to hand him the keys to the first-team squad. However, Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus are also monitoring the French manager's situation with interest.

Zidane enjoyed record-breaking success during his two stints as Los Blancos manager. He could also be an option for the La Liga giants if Carlo Ancelotti decides to retire any time soon.

