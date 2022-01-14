PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi provides update on his COVID-19 recovery; Parisians join race for Reims forward, and more - 14 January 2022

PSG are ready to make a few more additions to their squad this year. The Parisians enjoyed a busy summer in 2021, but are likely to indulge in the transfer market this year as well.

Meanwhile, their star attacker Lionel Messi has provided an update on his recovery from COVID-19. Elsewhere, PSG have joined the race to sign a Reims forward. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 14th January 2022.

Lionel Messi provides update on his COVID-19 recovery

Lionel Messi has provided an update on his recovery from COVID-19. The Argentinean tested positive for the dreaded virus while on holiday in his native country. That forced him to delay his return to PSG.

Messi had to provide a negative test result before he was allowed to travel to France. However, the 34-year-old has been missing in action since the start of the year as he works his way back to full fitness. The Parisians have endured mixed results in Messi’s absence, with the Ligue 1 giants already without Neymar.

beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA Lionel Messi:



“As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank everyone for the messages I've received and let you know that recovery took longer than I expected. But I've almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field.” Lionel Messi:“As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank everyone for the messages I've received and let you know that recovery took longer than I expected. But I've almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field.” 🐐Lionel Messi:“As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank everyone for the messages I've received and let you know that recovery took longer than I expected. But I've almost recovered and I'm really looking forward to getting back on the field.” https://t.co/P0xq9DkPC1

With Messi missing as well, PSG had to rely on Kylian Mbappe to step up and deliver. The Argentinean is unlikely to be available for this weekend’s game against Brest as well. However, the Parisians will hope that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner can return to action before the end of this month. That is because PSG face Real Madrid in the Champions League knockout round in February.

On Instagram, Messi revealed that he is close to a full recovery from COVID-19.

“Good afternoon! As you know I had COVID and I wanted to thank you for all the messages I received, and to tell you that it took me longer than I thought to be well, but I almost recovered, and I am really looking forward to returning to the field,” wrote Messi.

PSG join race for Hugo Ekitike

PSG have joined the race to sign Hugo Ekitike, according to 90 Mins. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for Reims, and is also wanted by Newcastle United.

However, the Parisians have now entered the fray. The Ligue 1 giants view the Frenchman as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who could leave for Real Madrid this summer.

PSG have already contacted the player’s entourage to talk about his move to Paris this year. Ekitike idolises Mbappe, and has spoken of following in the 23-year-old’s footsteps.

Chelsea monitoring PSG prodigy Ismael Gharbi

Chelsea are keeping a close eye on PSG prodigy Ismael Gharbi, according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins.

The 17-year-old has earned rave reviews with his performances for PSG, and is tipped to be a star of the future. Gharbi wants to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, but will assess his options in the coming months.

Fabrice Hawkins @FabriceHawkins #Chelsea suit de près le Parisien Ismaël Gharbi. Un projet sportif intéressant a été exposé au joueur. Un autre gros club de PL est intéressé. Le milieu n’est pas insensible aux approches. Il donne la priorité au #PSG mais sera attentif à son traitement dans les prochains mois. #Chelsea suit de près le Parisien Ismaël Gharbi. Un projet sportif intéressant a été exposé au joueur. Un autre gros club de PL est intéressé. Le milieu n’est pas insensible aux approches. Il donne la priorité au #PSG mais sera attentif à son traitement dans les prochains mois.

The Blues are ready to dive in if negotiations for a new deal do not proceed towards a fruitful conclusion. The Premier League giants have a penchant of picking up talented young players from around the world. However, the Parisians are determined to keep hold of Gharbi, and stave off Chelsea’s interest.

