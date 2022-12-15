PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi hails teammates after semifinal win; Parisians in race for Real Madrid youngster, and more - December 14, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be eager to continue their siege on the Ligue 1 title when the season resumes in a few days. Christophe Galtier’s team are unbeaten across competitions this season and are also atop the points table.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has hailed his teammates after Argentina’s 3-0 win over Croatia in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday (December 13). Elsewhere, the Parisians have joined the race to sign a Real Madrid prodigy.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 14, 2022:

Lionel Messi hails teammates after semifinal win over Croatia

Lionel Messi is preparing for the World Cup final.

Lionel Messi has spoken highly of the Argentina squad after their commanding victory over Croatia in the semifinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste progressed to the World Cup final with a 3-0 win on Tuesday. The PSG Superstar ran the show once again, scoring one and assisting another, while Julian Alvarez bagged a brace.

Speaking after the game, as cited by PSG Talk, Messi paid tribute to his teammates’ intelligence.

“I believe that this group is very, very intelligent that knows how to read the moments of each match. Very intelligent group that knows how to suffer when it has to suffer and knows how to have the ball when they have to have it, knows when to press when it is necessary to retreat.” said Messi.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He delivered Lionel Messi urged Argentina fans to keep believing and not lose hope after they lost their opening World Cup match to Saudi ArabiaHe delivered Lionel Messi urged Argentina fans to keep believing and not lose hope after they lost their opening World Cup match to Saudi Arabia 💙He delivered 🐐 https://t.co/SIckdPjqPc

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said that the secret to the win was his team’s belief in themselves.

“As I said just today, we knew that the match was going to go the way it did in this manner, and that’s why we didn’t get desperate when we had to run because we knew that the strength of theirs is to have a lot of possession,” said Messi.

He continued:

“But we also knew that it could be a strength of ours as well when we were recovering because they can be very disorganised their three midfielders to get the ball, and they left a lot of space.”

Messi has now scored five goals and set up three more in six games at the 2022 World Cup.

PSG in race for Rafa Marin

PSG have entered the race to sign Rafa Marin from Real Madrid, according to SPORT via Caught Offside.

The 20-year-old central defender is a regular for Real Madrid Castilla, and his assured performances for the youth side have earned him admirers in Paris. The Spaniard’s contract runs out next summer, but he's yet to extend his stay at the club. The Parisians are plotting to pick him up for free at the end of the season but could face competition from Chelsea for his signature.

The French giants are looking to add more steel to their backline, which has looked like a weak point in the side this season.

With Sergio Ramos in the twilight of his career, a move for Marin makes sense. However, PSG may have to ward off competition from the Blues, who are also eager to take the player to Stamford Bridge.

Marcus Rashford not in same league as Kylian Mbappe, says Simon Jordan

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire this season.

TalkSPORT host Simon Jordon has rubbished Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag’s claim that Marcus Rashford is as good as Kylian Mbappe.

The Englishman gave a good account of himself at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but his England team were knocked out by France in the quarterfinals. The PSG superstar, meanwhile, has gone from strength to strength in Qatar so far, scoring five goals and setting up two more in five games.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Messi

Mbappe

Alvarez

Giroud



We could have one hell of a Final... Most goals at the 2022 World Cup:MessiMbappeAlvarezGiroudWe could have one hell of a Final... Most goals at the 2022 World Cup:Messi ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Mbappe ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Alvarez ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Giroud ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️We could have one hell of a Final... https://t.co/hlXKrogtyg

In a recent conversation, Ten Hag drew comparisons between the two players. However, speaking recently, as relayed by PSG Talk, Jordan pointed out that Rashford is not in the same league as Mbappe.

“How can you put him in the same breath as Kylian Mbappe? I mean, it’s just a ridiculous, ridiculous comparison. He’s not even in the same postal code. He’s a decent player Marcus Rashford; he came on and gave (England) a couple of impact goals (at the World Cup) ,” said Jordan.

He added:

“All of a sudden, he’s back to being this world-beating footballer that he’s not. Can you seriously say, in all seriousness, while looking across the table at me that Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford are cut from the same cloth?”

Mbappe is preparing to face Morocco in the World Cup semifinals tonight (December 14).

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes