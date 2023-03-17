PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi happy in Paris; Parisians advised to target Rayan Cherki, and more - March 17, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to continue their siege on the Ligue 1 title when they face Rennes at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19). Christophe Galtier’s men are atop the standings after 27 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is happy with the Parisians. Elsewhere, the French giants have been advised to sign Rayan Cherki. On that note, here's a look at the major PSG transfer stories as on March 17, 2023.

Lionel Messi happy in Paris

Lionel Messi’s future is up in the air.

Lionel Messi is happy at PSG, according to Christophe Galtier. The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign a new deal. There’s interest in his signature from Barcelona and Inter Miami, who are plotting to sign him on a Bosman move. The Parisians, though, remain keen to extend Messi's stay at the club.

Speaking to the press, Galtier said that the club hierarchy is in regular contact with Messi:

“I know that Leo, the football management and the president (Nasser Al Khelaifi) talk a lot to each other. If he is to stay, it will be according to the desires of all parties. He is happy in the dressing room. He has scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists. He was decisive very often. He’s an important player through his behaviour in the dressing room,” said Galtier.

The seven time Ballon d’Or winner has 29 goals and 32 assists in 65 games across competitions for PSG since arriving in 2021.

PSG advised to target Rayan Cherki

Rayan Cherki (R) has been linked with a move to the Parc des Princes.

Transfer insider Jonathan Johnson reckons Rayan Cherki would be perfect for PSG. The 19-year-old has been a revelation for Lyon recently and has enjoyed a brilliant run this season.

The Frenchman has four goals and as many assists in 28 games across competitions this season, prompting interest from the Premier League. In his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that Cherki is unlikely to remain at Lyon for too long.

“Rayan Cherki is another young French talent to keep an eye on; he’s a very interesting player, very talented. He’s the latest prospect to be produced on the famed Lyon talent production line,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“I can’t see Lyon keeping him or other star players for much longer without European football, so at most you could probably argue for him staying for one more season at Lyon to ensure he’s a starter, but he could also potentially get that somewhere like PSG, who have been linked with him in the past.”

Johnson also said that Cherki could fit in like a glove in the Parisians’ attack.

“I can see him fitting in at a team who play with a sort of fluid front three. He’s actually just the kind of player PSG have been lacking, and while I wouldn’t go as far as to say he’s Neymar-esque, he does look like someone who could give them a lot in a sort of central attacking role,” wrote Johnson.

The Frenchman also matches the profile of players sporting director Luis Campos has been targeting recently.

Kylian Mbappe likely to stay in Paris beyond summer, says Jonathan Johnson

Kylian Mbappe continues to be linked with a move away from the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe is unlikely to leave the Parisians this summer, according to Jonathan Johnson.

The French forward is reportedly unsettled at the Parc des Princes, despite only signing a new deal with the Parisians last summer. Recent reports have linked him with Real Madrid once again, while there’s also talk of interest from Manchester United.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Johnson said that the 24-year-old is unlikely to leave Paris before the 2024 Olympics.

“I think the most logical out point for him from PSG and France in general is the Olympics in 2024; if he wins a gold medal with his country in Paris, that would be a way to go out on a real high. That would also take him to the final year of his contract with PSG, though there is an option to extend it by one more year if he wants to,” wrote Johnson.

He added:

“You’d expect by then that he’ll intimate his plans for the future, but I think we’ll see him there for at least one more season, which gives PSG another crack at the Champions League.”

Mbappe has amassed 202 goals and 96 assists in 249 games across competitions for the Parisians.

Poll : 0 votes