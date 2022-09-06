PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi more at home now in Paris, says Neymar; Kylian Mbappe confirms French President convinced him to stay, and more - September 6, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will host Juventus at the Parc des Princes in their UEFA Champions League opener. New manager Christophe Galtier will look to kick off his team's European campaign with a win.

Meanwhile, Neymar believes Lionel Messi is more at home in Paris now than he was last season. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has said that French President Emmanuel Macron convinced him to stay with the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories on September 6, 2022:

Lionel Messi more at home in Paris now, says Neymar

Lionel Messi has looked more comfortable in Paris this season.

Lionel Messi feels more at home in Paris at the moment, according to Neymar. The Argentinean moved to PSG at the end of his Barcelona contract last summer. While he endured a difficult start to life in Paris, the 35-year-old has looked closer to his prolific self this campaign.

Neymar has watched Messi from close quarters and has now offered an update on the Argentinean. Speaking to DAZN, the Brazilian said that he has been helping the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner adapt to the changes in his life.

“I’ve known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him more on the pitch in training through speaking to him. It’s hard to make a change like that because he’d been in Barcelona for many years, and now everything has changed for him and his family,” said Neymar.

Neymar added that Messi has warmed up to life in Ligue 1.

"It’s tough, but I think he’s doing better now and feels more at home. I want him to enjoy it and for both of us to enjoy it together. We know we have a lot ahead of us and plenty of difficulties, but I’m sure we can get through them,” said Neymar.

Messi has scored four times across competitions this season and has set up six more in six appearances.

Kylian Mbappe says France President convinced him to stay at PSG

Kylian Mbappe signed a new deal at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has said that a conversation with France President Emmanuel Macron helped convince him to stay at PSG. The French forward was one step away from joining Real Madrid this summer. However, Mbappe did a U-turn at the eleventh hour and signed a new deal with the Parisians.

Speaking to The New York Times, as relayed by Marca, the Frenchman said that Macron played a hand in his change of heart.

"I never imagined I was going to talk with the president about my future, about my future in my career, so it's something crazy, really something crazy. He told me 'I want you to stay, I don't want you to leave now, as you are so important for the country'. He said 'You have time to leave; you can stay a little bit more'. Of course, when the president says that to you, that counts,” said Mbappe.

The French forward has scored seven times in five games across competitions this season.

Parisians ready to face Juventus, says Christophe Galtier

Christophe Galtier has said that PSG are eager to start their Champions League campaign. The Parisians head into the tournament with renewed hopes of reaching the promised land under their French manager.

Speaking in the build-up to the Juventus game, Galtier said that his players have prepared well.

“I noticed that after our win at Nantes, my players quickly switched their focus to the match on Tuesday. It’s a competition that the players love playing in, with excellent exposure and a magnificent trophy up for grabs . Everyone has ensured they have really recovered well and prepared well in the last 48 hours,” said Galtier.

Galtier also said that the team are desperate to start the tournament on a positive note.

“There is the desire to get started in this competition with an incredible opening match. I am confident in our ability to play, and to play to win. The players have found their feet well in our set-up, our system. We will need to look to our forwards to create as many chances as possible,” said Galtier.

PSG have five wins in six games across competitions this season.

