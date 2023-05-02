PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi in no hurry to decide future; Parisians eyeing 4 summer additions, and more - May 2, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) must quickly regroup after their shock home defeat to Lorient in Ligue 1 at the weekend. Christophe Galtier's team remain atop the standings and next face Troyes on Sunday (May 7).

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi is in no rush to make a decision on his future. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to reinforce four positions this summer. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 2, 2023:

Lionel Messi in no hurry to decide future

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Lionel Messi is in no rush to decide his next destination, according to Mundo Deportivo via PSG Talk.

The Argentinean is in the final months of his contract with PSG but hasn't committed himself to the Ligue 1 champions yet. The Parisians are eager to keep the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at the club and have already placed a renewal offer on the table.

However, Messi is yet to respond amid growing interest from Barcelona and Inter Miami. The Blaugrana are eager to bring their prodigal son home this summer and are enticed by the fact that he could be available for free. However, the La Liga giants' poor financial conditions have raised serious questions about the possibility of a move.

Inter Miami are also admirers of the 35-year-old and want him to move to the MLS. While Messi harbours a desire to experience football in the US, he believes his work in Europe isn't done yet. As of now, the Argentinean is mulling his options, and there's no deadline for his decision.

Messi is enticed by the idea of a return to the Camp Nou, but it's not something he's considering at the moment. Moreover, the La Liga giants haven't offered him a proposal yet. Meanwhile, talks with PSG have reportedly stalled, so his future remains undecided for now.

PSG eyeing four summer additions

Moussa Diaby has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are planning to sign four players this summer, according to journalist Saber Desfarges. The Parisians are expected to invest heavily in the squad after another disappointing season.

The Ligue 1 champions bowed out of the UEFA Champions League in the Round of 16 against Bayern Munich. PSG were also knocked out of the Coupe de France by Marseille. However, Christophe Galtier's side remain on course to defend their league title.

Sporting director Luis Campos is planning to sign a striker, a second forward, a winger and a defensive midfielder this summer. Moussa Diaby is on the club's wishlist after his impressive run with Bayer Leverkusen. The 23-year-old has 14 goals and ten assists in 42 games across competitions this season for the Bundesliga side.

Manchester City want £75 million for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva (right) could leave the Etihad this summer.

Manchester City want £75 million to part ways with Bernardo Silva this summer, according to 90 Min. The Parisians are interested in bringing the 28-year-old to the Parc des Princes this summer. The Portuguese wanted to leave the Etihad last year to join Barcelona, but the Cityzens refused to let him go.

The Premier League champions are more receptive to his departure this time, but they want potential suitors to match the player's valuation. The Parisians are eyeing midfield reinforcements following the struggles of their current crop of players.

Silva's ability to play in midfield and wide attacking positions makes him an enticing option for the Ligue 1 champions. However, PSG are likely to face competition from the Blaugrana for his signature this summer.

