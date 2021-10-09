PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi included in 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist, Newcastle United interested in Parisians star, and more - 8th October 2021

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) became instant favorites for the UEFA Champions League when they secured Lionel Messi’s signature this summer. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner even scored his first goal for his new club in the prestigious tournament. The Parisians have enjoyed a stellar start to the league as well this season.

Lionel Messi has been included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, along with two of his Paris Saint-Germain teammates. Meanwhile, Newcastle United are interested in an Argentinean striker.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major PSG transfer stories from 8 October 2021.

Lionel Messi included in 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist

Lionel Messi has been included in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d’Or. The PSG star has won the coveted award a record six times and is also the favorite to clinch his seventh trophy this year. However, all of his wins have come as a Barcelona player and he is now looking to make history with the Parisians.

Lionel Messi joined PSG this summer after the culmination of his contract with the Catalans. The Argentine has been lively so far, even though his efforts have yielded just one goal. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner enjoyed a decent 2020-21 season with the Catalans, lifting the Copa del Rey. He also won the Pichichi trophy by finishing with 30 league goals.

The PSG star then won the Copa America with Argentina in the summer, ending his long wait for international honors.

Everything Messi @EverythingLM1O According to Betfair, Lionel Messi's the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time. 🐐 According to Betfair, Lionel Messi's the favorite to win the Ballon d'Or for the seventh time. 🐐 https://t.co/H8g4jXZPmU

Lionel Messi went on to join the Parisians, who managed to ward off competition from quite a few clubs to take him to the Parc des Princes. PSG will now be hoping the Argentinean can become the first player from the Ligue 1 giants to win the award. However, he will face competition from the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and old nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo for the top prize.

Newcastle United interested in Mauro Icardi

Newcastle United are interested in Mauro Icardi, according to Team Talk via Calciomercato. The Premier League giants are expected to go on a spending spree now that they have come under new ownership. The Magpies are expected to bolster their attack in January and have turned to Icardi.

The Argentinean has served the Parisians well since making the move to the Parc des Princes in 2019. However, he has become surplus to requirements since the arrival of Lionel Messi. PSG could be open to letting him leave to free up their wage structure.

Kylian Mbappe tipped to leave PSG next summer

Bruno Salomon has claimed Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG next summer

In an interview with L’Equipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, French football pundit Bruno Salomon has claimed Kylian Mbappe will leave PSG next summer. The Frenchman’s mother recently revealed negotiations for a new deal are going well. But Salomon believes Mbappe will not sign an extension with the Parisians.

“In the interview, he also says he wants to change that label from the calculating guy, who doesn’t have a career plan. And bah no. He goes to the end of his thing; he will finish his season, he will leave,” said Salomon.

