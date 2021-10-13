PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi labelled one of the best players; Parisians interested in AC Milan star, and more - 12th October 2021

PSG have boosted their chances of competing on multiple fronts by adding Lionel Messi to their roster this summer. The Argentinean is expected to propel the Parisians to Ligue 1 glory this season, and his pedigree could also make the difference for Mauricio Pochettino's side in Europe.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has been labelled as one of the best players ever by one of his current PSG teammates. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in an AC Milan star whose current contract expires next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 12th October 2021.

Lionel Messi has been labelled as one of the best players ever by Georginio Wijnaldum.

Lionel Messi has been labelled as one of the best players ever by Georginio Wijnaldum. The Dutchman joined PSG on a free transfer this summer, just like the Argentinean. Wijnaldum was supposed to team up with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at Barcelona. But as fate would have it, the two of them were united at the Parc des Princes instead.

Since arriving at PSG, Wijnaldum has been in awe of Lionel Messi. The Argentinean has experienced a slow start to life in Ligue 1, but has already made a mark in the UEFA Champions League. The Dutchman has now revealed what it is like to play alongside the former Barcelona superstar.

Speaking to the official FIFA website, as relayed by PSG Talk, Wijnaldum said he is blessed to have Lionel Messi as his teammate.

"To see greatness from such a short distance is hard to describe. He’s one of the best players ever. To see him train everyday is a real honour. And to see how nice he is as a person, it makes it even more special. Everyone at PSG is really happy. It’s given the club a real boost. I’m blessed to have him as a teammate,” said Wijnaldum.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Franck Kessie's contract situation.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Franck Kessie's contract situation with AC Milan, according to PSG Talk via La Gazzetta dello Sport. The Ivorian midfielder's current deal expires next summer. But talks of an extension have failed to come to an agreement over the player's salary demands.

Kessie wants annual wages of around €8 million, while the Rossoneri are only willing to offer him €6 million per year. The Parisians are following developments at San Siro with great interest, and are ready to initiate talks with the Ivorian if he fails to agree a deal with Milan before the start of January.

Mauro Icardi's agent has hinted that a move to Newcastle United might be off the cards.

Mauro Icardi's agent Gabriele Giuffrida has hinted that a move to Newcastle United might be off the cards, according to Caught Offside. The Argentinean was linked to the Magpies in recent times. It was reported that Newcastle United could attempt to bring Icardi to St. James' Park next year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC Icardi rumours for Newcastle and Juventus. Giuffrida, intermediary of Icardi to PSG move from Inter two years ago: “Leaving Paris is not in Mauro and Wanda’s plans, it’s the last thing they want”.“I don’t see Mauro joining another club soon”, he told Gazzetta. ⚪️ #PSG Icardi rumours for Newcastle and Juventus. Giuffrida, intermediary of Icardi to PSG move from Inter two years ago: “Leaving Paris is not in Mauro and Wanda’s plans, it’s the last thing they want”.“I don’t see Mauro joining another club soon”, he told Gazzetta. ⚪️ #PSG #NUFC

However, Giuffrida has revealed that Icardi and his family are happy at PSG, and that the Argentinean has no intentions of leaving the Parc des Princes next year. So it appears Newcastle will have to consider alternate targets.

Edited by Bhargav