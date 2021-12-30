PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi labelled 'unrecognisable' since joining the Parisians; club hopeful of renewing Kylian Mbappe's contract, and more - 30 December 2021

PSG have built a huge lead atop the Ligue 1 table. The Parisians are a whopping 13 points ahead of second-placed Nice after 19 games.

Meanwhile, a French journalist has labelled Lionel Messi as 'unrecognisable' since arriving at PSG this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians remain optimistic about extending Kylian Mbappe's stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 30th December 2021.

Lionel Messi has been 'unrecognisable' since joining PSG, says Nabil Djellit

Nabil Djellit has criticised Lionel Messi for his poor form since joining PSG this summer.

French journalist Nabil Djellit has criticised Lionel Messi for his indifferent form since joining PSG this summer. The Argentinean has failed to get going since swapping the Camp Nou for the Parc des Princes.

The 34-year-old has scored just once in 11 Ligue 1 games for the Parisians, even though he has shown flashes of brilliance.

Messi has been a different animal in the Champions League, though. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals from as many games for PSG, helping the club secure progression to the knockout stage. Nevertheless, that has not saved him from criticism from the French media. Djellit has now given a scathing assessment of the 34-year-old’s first few months with the Parisians.

Speaking on La Chaine L’Equipe, as relayed by PSG Talk, the journalist said that Messi appears 'unrecognisable' at the moment.

"If I had been told that Lionel Messi was going to land in Ligue 1. What I see during this first part of the season, Lionel Messi; I say Lionel Messi only scored one goal; for me, it is science fiction. But that’s the reality, unfortunately,” said Djellit.

"He lacks success. He is not the player we know; he is not a player who looks like a seven-time Ballon d’Or player. He is unrecognisable. There is what PSG’s fault is, but there is also what he is doing, which is far from what we can hope for; we’re talking about Lionel Messi!," continued Djellit.

Parisians hopeful of renewing Kylian Mbappe's contract

PSG remain hopeful of convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club.

PSG remain hopeful of convincing Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club, according to PSG Talk via L’Equipe. The Frenchman is in the final year of his current contract with the Parisians. The Ligue 1 giants are determined to tie him down to a new deal.

Mbappe is widely tipped to join Real Madrid next summer. However, PSG are currently locked in negotiations with the player’s entourage to extend his stay at the club. The Parisians are encouraged by the fact that talks have not broken down yet.

PSG name price for Mauro Icardi

PSG are willing to offload Argentinian striker Mauro Icardi in January for €30 million.

PSG are willing to offload Mauro Icardi in January for €30 million according to Foot01 via Marca. The Argentinean has become a peripheral figure at the Parc des Princes since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Parisians are planning to offload quite a few players this winter, and Icardi is on that list.

However, PSG could struggle to sell the Argentinean. Juventus were previously interested in the 28-year-old, but backed away from submitting an offer. The former Inter Milan man would prefer a move back to Serie A, a league where he has enjoyed decent success.

