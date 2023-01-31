PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi laments Diego Maradona absence at 2022 World Cup; Parisians eyeing Hakim Ziyech, and more - January 31, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 title race after 20 games. Christophe Galtier’s team are three points ahead of second-placed Lens and will face Montpellier next on Wednesday (February 1).

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has said that he missed Diego Maradona at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has said that the Parisians are interested in Hakim Ziyech.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 31, 2023:

Lionel Messi laments Diego Maradona absence at 2022 World Cup

Lionel Messi wanted Diego Maradona to watch him create history in Qatar.

Lionel Messi has said that he would have liked to receive the FIFA World Cup trophy from Diego Maradona. The PSG superstar made history in December by helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. That marked the culmination of the 35-year-old’s lifelong yearning for the coveted cup and also put him at par with his football idol.

Messi had previously remained in the shadow of the great Maradona, despite his unparalleled success in the game. Lifting the holy grail of football dismissed any doubts of his place alongside his idol. The Napoli legend had always campaigned for his compatriot but missed out on watching him create history for the nation, as he passed away on November 25, 2020.

Speaking in a recent interview with Urbana Play, as cited by PSG Talk, Messi said that Maradona wanted to see Argentina win the World Cup again.

“Yes, obviously, if he had been there, he would have given it to me, but he wanted to see the national team become a world champion; it’s what he wanted,” said Messi.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Leo Messi: "If Diego [Maradona] had been there, he would have given me the World Cup trophy. That photo would have been very nice." Leo Messi: "If Diego [Maradona] had been there, he would have given me the World Cup trophy. That photo would have been very nice." https://t.co/zRx6v4uUaw

The 35-year-old also said that his triumph in Qatar was thanks to the blessing of his well-wishers from the heavens.

“The image would have been very nice too. I think from above, like (Maradona), a lot of people who want good for me made efforts, not only for this but for everything in general. Especially them in this World Cup, with the song that was a boom for the whole world and from above, they were pushing,” said Messi.

The Argentinean has been in superb form with the Parisians this season, amassing 13 goals and 14 assists in 22 games across competitions.

PSG eyeing Hakim Ziyech

Hakim Ziyech is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are working to complete a move for Hakim Ziyech before the end of the January transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan forward has blown hot and cold at Stamford Bridge in the last few seasons. Chelsea have lost patience with the 29-year-old and do not consider him part of their plans for the future. Ziyech is no longer first choice under new manager Graham Potter, and the Blues are looking to cash in on him this year.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



Negotiations will continue to get it done tonight — first call on Ziyech, Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea! Player has already accepted — as the two clubs are now discussing final formula of the dealNegotiations will continue to get it done tonight — first call on Ziyech, @lequipe Paris Saint-Germain are in advanced negotiations to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea! Player has already accepted — as the two clubs are now discussing final formula of the deal 🚨🔴🔵 #PSGNegotiations will continue to get it done tonight — first call on Ziyech, @lequipe. https://t.co/xFU6mhSR9r

The Parisians have emerged as surprise candidates to secure his signature. Galtier remains keen to bring in a new forward after allowing Pablo Sarabia to join Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ziyech has popped up on his radar and could be an interesting option. The Moroccan has registered 15 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this season and has picked up one assist.

Christophe Galtier not worried about team's recent form

Christophe Galtier is not concerned about PSG’s recent poor form. The Parisians have won just two of their last five games in the league, struggling to get going since the season restarted after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Frenchman could come under pressure unless he turns things around at the Parc des Princes soon.

Speaking at his post-match press conference after the Reims draw at the weekend, as relayed by PSG Talk, Galtier expressed disappointment with his team’s efforts and said that they need to work harder.

“Worried, no. But I’m disappointed in terms of our accounts and our performances. We must not hide behind the post-World Cup schedule. We’ve been here for a few weeks now, all together. Our performances are not at the level of the first part of the season. We must continue to work hard and find solutions collectively and individually. It’s obviously not enough when you’re PSG,” said Galtier.

The Ligue 1 champions could only manage a 1-1 draw with Reims on Sunday.

