PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi could leave the Parisians this summer, says former player; club planning to target Erling Haaland, and more - 6 January 2022

PSG are currently atop the Ligue 1 table after 19 games. They have won 14 games in the league so far, and are a whopping 13 points ahead of second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, a former Barcelona player has said that Lionel Messi could leave PSG at the end of the season. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning to target Erling Haaland this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 6th January 2022.

Lionel Messi could leave PSG this summer, says Lobo Carrasco

Lobo Carrasco has said that Lionel Messi (in pic) could leave PSG this summer.

Former Barcelona star Lobo Carrasco has said that Lionel Messi could leave PSG this summer. The Argentinean has not been his usual self since joining the Parisians last summer.

Messi has been a pale shadow of his illustrious self in Ligue 1, managing just one goal in 11 games. In the Champions League, though, the 34- year-old has been a different beast, scoring five times in as many games.

With the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner in the team, PSG are considered among the favourites in the Champions League this season. Carrasco believes the 34-year-old's future at PSG could hinge on how the Ligue 1 giants fare in the competition.

PSG are yet to win the Champions League, but Messi's arrival could finally help them realise their ambition. The Argentinean, meanwhile, is also desperate to lift the coveted trophy, having failed to do so since the 2014-15 campaign.

Speaking to El Chiringuito, Carrasco said that Messi could leave PSG if they fail to win the Champions League.

"Messi will always miss the 'modus vivendi' he had in Barcelona. If he succeeds, which means winning the Champions League, he could extend his stay for another year," said Carrasco.

"If PSG don't win the Champions League, then this year is going to be a long one. I don't think he regrets his decision in a sporting sense, but on a personal level, he realised (he made a mistake)," continued Carrasco.

Parisians planning to target Erling Haaland

PSG could target Haaland (in pic) if they lose Mbappe this summer.

PSG could target Erling Haaland if they lose Kylian Mbappe this summer, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe.

The Frenchman is in the final year of his current deal with the Parisians. Despite the Ligue 1 giants' best intentions, the 23-year-old is likely to leave this summer, with Real Madrid being his preferred destination.

If Mbappe ends up leaving the club, PSG could target a like-for-like replacement in Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker is also wanted by Los Blancos and Barcelona, among a host of European bigwigs.

PSG monitoring Lucas Paqueta

PSG are keeping a close eye on Paqueta.

PSG are keeping a close eye on Lucas Paqueta, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe.

The Parisians are eager to bolster their midfield this summer to reduce the overreliance on Marco Verratti. Sporting director Leonardo had brought the Brazilian to Europe during his stint with AC Milan, and now wants to bring Paqueta to the French capital.

Paqueta has been outstanding for Lyon in recent times, bagging 17 goals and 11 assists in over 50 appearances across competitions.

