PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi misses Argentina training due to injury; Joao Felix wants move to Paris, and more - December 16, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 race after 15 games. Christophe Galtier's men have won 13 and drawn twice in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has reportedly missed training with the Argentina squad due to injury ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France on Sunday (December 18). Elsewhere, Joao Felix wants to move to the Parc des Princes, according to reputed journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 16, 2022:

Lionel Messi misses Argentina training due to injury

Lionel Messi is one step away from achieving his dream.

Lionel Messi missed Argentina's training on Thursday due to a suspected hamstring injury, according to Foot Mercato via Caught Offside.

The Argentinean has been in blistering form at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, helping them reach the final. The 35-year-old has led his team from the front, amassing five goals and three assists in six games.

Messi has also enjoyed a stellar run with PSG this season, propelling them to the top of the league. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has had 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 appearances for them across competitions and has carried that form at the World Cup.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Leo Messi was absent from Argentina's training session today.



He has discomfort in the hamstrings of the left leg.



(Source: Leo Messi was absent from Argentina's training session today.He has discomfort in the hamstrings of the left leg.(Source: @footmercato 🚨 Leo Messi was absent from Argentina's training session today. 😳 He has discomfort in the hamstrings of the left leg. (Source: @footmercato) https://t.co/qZByY5cxd5

The player was seen touching his left leg hamstring during the semifinal against Croatia but appeared to shake off any discomfort during the game.

The latest report, as such, will cause a lot of worry for Argentina fans. However, others reports have claimed that players who were involved against Croatia didn't participate in training and did a recovery session in the gym instead.

Joao Felix wants to move to PSG

Joao Felix is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

Joao Felix wants to join PSG, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. The Atletico Madrid forward is looking to leave the club after falling out of favour with manager Diego Simeone. Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in securing his signature, while the Ligue 1 champions also have their eyes on the Portuguese.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Where would you like to see Joao Felix playing next? 🤔 Where would you like to see Joao Felix playing next? 🤔🇵🇹 https://t.co/rkxZ4I0KOd

However, speaking to Soccer News, Di Marzio said that Felix has his heart set on joining the Parisians.

"I don't think that Joao Felix will go to Arsenal because he wants to play for Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain would be the obvious option if he is leaving Atletico Madrid," said Di Marzio.

He added:

"Not many clubs can afford Joao Felix, and PSG really wants to sign these young players for the future, so they have cover for (Kylian) Mbappe or Neymar if they are going to leave or when (Lionel) Messi's contract is expiring."

Felix has registered four goals and three assists in 18 games across competitions this season for Los Rojiblancos.

Glen Johnson advises Marcus Rashford to turn down Parisians

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has advised Marcus Rashford to turn down PSG and join Real Madrid instead. The Manchester United forward is a subject of interest from the Parisians, who're reportedly planning to dive for him in 2023.

However, speaking to GGRecon, Johnson said a move to the Santiago Bernabeu will be ideal for his countryman.

"Real Madrid 100%. It's a galactico club; you live in Madrid, and wherever he goes, he will be paid well enough. He doesn't need to think about that. Real Madrid will be competing for La Liga; they'll go deep in the Champions League, and you can live in the sun, so for me. It's a no-brainer," said Johnson.

Johnson added that Rashford could be open to a move to a European powerhouse.

"When teams like PSG and Real Madrid want you, then 100% you'd be interested in them. Obviously, he's from Manchester and is already at a big football club, but if any footballer told you that they weren't interested in even having a chat with a club like Real Madrid, they'll be lying. He may not say it, but he will be interested," said Johnson.

Rashford ended the 2022 FIFA World Cup with three goals from five games.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3245 votes