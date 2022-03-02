PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi needs time to adapt to the Parisians, says former player; club interested in Real Madrid ace, and more - 2 March 2022

PSG are preparing to travel to the Allianz Riviera on Saturday to face Nice in Ligue 1. The Parisians are comfortably atop the league table, holding a whopping15-point lead over second-placed Marseille.

Meanwhile, Bixente Lizarazu believes Parisians attacker Lionel Messi still needs time to fully adapt to the club. Elsewhere, the French giants are interested in a Real Madrid ace.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 2nd March 2022:

Bixente Lizarazu says Lionel Messi needs time to adapt to PSG

Lionel Messi has received severe criticism this season.

Former FIFA World Cup winner Bixente Lizarazu believes Lionel Messi still needs time to adapt to PSG. The Argentinean has struggled to come to terms with Ligue 1. The 34-year-old has been unable to replicate his Barcelona form at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has managed just two goals in the league this season. The 34-year-old has enjoyed more success in the Champions League, though, scoring five times in the group stage. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner missed a penalty against Real Madrid in the first leg of the Round of 16 in Paris two weeks ago. That has added to the criticism directed at him.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Lionel Messi is now Ligue 1 top assister this season with 10 assists. Lionel Messi is now Ligue 1 top assister this season with 10 assists. https://t.co/vdra6E3pYx

However, Lizarazu believes the media has gone overboard with Messi’s underwhelming start to life in France. Speaking to Telefoot, the Frenchman has said that the Argentinean must completely adapt to the club before we see the best of him.

“We are excessive with Messi. I think we must not forget, even if it is Messi, that there is an adaptation time. It takes at least six months. Messi is 20 years at Barca, a city, a club, habits, the game that was also centered on him. He is in a new club; he has a new partner, and he took time to return to his best level,” Lizarazu said.

“I think his adaptation must be done. And we must find the best Messi. Against Saint-Etienne, we found his technical finesse and his qualities as a passer rather than a striker. That’s what’s missing today, even though he scored five goals in the Champions League.”

He may have scored only seven times across competitions this season, but Messi has accumulated an impressive 11 assists in 2021-22.

Parisians interested in Ferland Mendy

Ferland Mendy (right) is wanted at PSG.

PSG are interested in Ferland Mendy, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The French left-back has been in superb form for Real Madrid since arriving in 2019.

However, the La Liga giants have not taken kindly to his demands for a salary hike, and are now reportedly contemplating his departure. The Parisians are ready to take Mendy back to France.

RumorsTransfersNews24/7 📰 @rumorstransfers Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, claims Jeunes Footeux. Juventus are ready to step up their interest in Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, claims Jeunes Footeux.

The Ligue 1 giants want to bolster their full-back position, even though they are likely to sign Nuno Mendes permanently this summer. However, the French side could have to compete with Juventus for the Real Madrid star. The Bianconeri have identified Mendy as the ideal replacement for Alex Sandro.

Ousmane Dembele identified as Angel Di Maria replacement

Ousmane Dembele is likely to leave Barcelona this summer.

PSG have identified Barcelona outcast Ousmane Dembele as the perfect replacement for Angel Di Maria, according to PSG Talk via Dani Gil.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his current contract, and wants to stay at the club. However, the Parisians are unlikely to offer Di Maria an extension, with a move back to his native country on the cards. Dembele has emerged as a candidate to take his place in the PSG squad.

The French giants were linked with the Frenchman in January, but a move failed to materialise. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready for a second try at the end of the season, though.

The Barcelona ace could be available on a Bosman move, as his current contract is set to expire this summer. Interestingly, the transfer doesn’t hinge on the future of Kylian Mbappe in Paris.

