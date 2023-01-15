PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi has no offer to join Al-Hilal; Neymar advised to move to Manchester City, and more - January 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to battle Rennes at Roazhon Park on Sunday (January 15). Christophe Galtier’s men are leading the race for the Ligue 1 title.

Meanwhile, journalist Guillem Balague has said that Lionel Messi has no offer on the table from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal. Elsewhere, Brazil legend Rivaldo has advised Neymar to move to Manchester City.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 14, 2023:

Lionel Messi has no offer to join Al-Hilal

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Lionel Messi doesn’t have an offer to move to Al-Hilal this summer, according to Guillem Balague. The Argentinean is in the final year of his PSG contract but is yet to sign a new deal. The 35-year-old has been in exceptional form for club and country of late.

Messi realised a long-standing dream by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with Argentina last month. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner won the Golden Ball after finishing with seven goals and three assists in seven games. He has been on fire with the Parisians this season, generating attention from Barcelona and Inter Miami.

The Ligue 1 champions are eager to keep Messi at the Parc des Princes. Recent reports have said that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have arrived at the table with a meaty contract offer.

However, speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, Balague refuted those claims.

“There hasn’t been an offer (from Al Hilal). PSG and Messi are organising a meeting in the next few weeks to finalise the deal that will keep him in Paris,” said Balague.

He continued:

“Right now, his motivation is to stay in Europe. He is favourite to win the Ballon d’Or; he is still in the Champions League; he has big targets after winning the World Cup. Not only does it make no sense to approach him with that offer, it hasn’t existed.”

Messi has appeared 20 times across competitions for PSG this season, recording 13 goals and 14 assists.

Neymar advised to move to Manchester City

Neymar has been on fire this season.

Rivaldo reckons Neymar should move to Manchester City in the summer. The 30-year-old has been in sizzling form with PSG this season, but his future remains up in the air. Multiple reports have said that the Ligue 1 champions could offload the Brazilian at the end of the season.

Speaking in a recent interview, as relayed by PSG Talk, Rivaldo said that Neymar would have a better chance of success at the Etihad.

“Honestly, I don’t think it will happen right away, but at the end of the season, PSG could be interested in selling the player to recover part of the investment at the same time that the Brazilian star could finally evolve into Premier League,” said Rivaldo.

He added:

“In this scenario, I think Manchester City would be the perfect club for him, as it would give him a better chance of success, and he would be playing in a very attacking side who are playing great football under their former manager Pep Guardiola.”

Neymar has registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 22 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

Pablo Sarabia set to leave PSG, says Galtier

Pablo Sarabia is close to a move to the Molineux.

Christophe Galtier has said that Pablo Sarabia is all set to leave PSG this month. The Spanish attacker has been heavily linked with a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers after dropping out of favour at the Parc des Princes.

Sarabia spent last season on loan at Sporting Lisbon but has not been a first team regular under Galtier this season.

Speaking to the press, as reported by Birmingham Mail, Galtier said that he doesn't want to keep Sarabia at the club by force.

“Pablo is a very good player. He was not happy here. I am not a coach who seeks to keep certain players by force. He has the opportunity to join the Premier League; it is well underway. There's no point in keeping unhappy players in the squad. If he can flourish in the Premier League, may he flourish in the Premier League. I wish him well,” said Galtier.

Sarabia has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Parisians this season.

