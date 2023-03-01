PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi offered €88 million per year contract; Parisians not interested in Mohamed Salah, and more - March 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday (March 4) at the Parc des Princes. A win will take Christophe Galtier's men 11 points clear at the top with 12 games remaining.

Meanwhile, a Saudi Arabian club are ready to offer Lionel Messi a massive contract worth €88 million per year. Elsewhere, the Parisians are not interested in Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 1, 2023:

Lionel Messi offered €88 million per year contract

Lionel Messi has admirers in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ittihad are ready to hand Lionel Messi a colossal contract to lure him to the club, according to journalist Joan Fontes via Barca Universal.

The 35-year-old is in the final few months of his contract with PSG, who're already locked in talks to extend his stay in Paris. However, with negotiations yet to reach a fruitful end, the Argentinean continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Barcelona remain keen to secure his signature, while Inter Miami want to take him to the MLS. Al Hilal were also linked with the player last summer, and Al-Ittihad have now joined the party.

Messi has been in outstanding form for the Parisians this season. He recently won the Best FIFA Men’s Player of the Year Award for 2022, helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Al-Ittihad are eager to take the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner to Saudi Arabia. However, their efforts are unlikely to be successful, as Messi wants to stay in Europe and play at the highest level next season.

The 35-year-old has appeared 28 times across competitions for PSG this season, registering 17 goals and 16 assists.

PSG not interested in Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Paris.

PSG are not interested in Mohamed Salah, according to Ben Jacobs. The Egyptian forward continues to be decisive for Liverpool, but speculation is ripe about his future following the Reds’ recent woes. The 30-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Paris recently.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Liverpool are not looking to offload the player.

“Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah are two names that are drawing a lot of media attention right now. Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Firmino. Even at 31, he’s seen as a positive influence on and off the field. There are rumours of a surprise Mo Salah exit, but he’s contracted until 2025. Suggestions Liverpool are willing to listen to offers are wide of the mark at this stage,” wrote Jacobs.

Jacobs also shed light on a recent meeting between Salah and Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, adding that the French giants are targeting younger players.

“Salah has been linked to PSG, and I think that rumour went into overdrive when he was pictured dining with Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently. But the pair are just friends. PSG ideally want to buy a little bit younger. It’s true they considered Salah in 2021,” wrote Jacobs.

He continued:

“Right now, he remains fully committed to Liverpool. If he can find goal-scoring form Liverpool can still make a top-four charge. I personally think he’ll be more effective in a 4-4-2.”

Salah has amassed 19 goals and nine assists in 35 games across competitions this season for Liverpool.

Chelsea working to mend relationship with Parisians, says Ben Jacobs

Todd Boehly is working to take Chelsea back to their heydays.

Ben Jacobs has said that Chelsea are taking steps to mend their relationship with PSG.

It was recently reported that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly had met Nasser Al-Khelaifi to discuss a possible move for Neymar, but Jacobs has rubbished those claims.

The relationship between the two clubs was stained after the failed Hakim Ziyech loan transfer last month. In his column for Caught Offside, Jacobs said that Boehly met Al-Khelaifi to fix matters.

“I am told there is no truth Todd Boehly held a meeting with Nasser Al-Khelaifi to specifically discuss bringing Neymar to Stamford Bridge. The pair did briefly and informally meet before PSG’s Champions League tie with Bayern in Paris. But it was more to smooth things over after the failed Hakim Ziyech loan to PSG, which fell through due to delayed paperwork,” wrote Jacobs.

The Parisians could return for the Moroccan at the end of the season.

