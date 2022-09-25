PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on blistering start to season; Parisians planning Bosman move for Juventus midfielder, and more - September 24, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are leading the Ligue 1 standings after eight games. New manager Christophe Galtier has enjoyed a superb start to his stint at the club, winning seven of his eight league games, drawing the other.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on his blistering start to the new season. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning a Bosman move for a Juventus midfielder. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 24, 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on blistering start to season

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Lionel Messi has opened up on his stellar start to the season. The Argentinean has been the star of the show in Paris, showing form true to his stature in world football. The 35-year-old has scored goals for fun and set up his teammates to make the Parisians tick. He has registered six goals and eight assists from 11 games across competitions.

Messi has continued his good form with his national team as well. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored a brace to inspire La Albiceleste to a 3-0 win against Honduras in a friendly on Friday.

“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again”. Leo Messi on his new PSG life: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this”.“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again”. Leo Messi on his new PSG life: “I feel good, I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this”. ⭐️🇦🇷 #PSG“I’m more comfortable with the club, the dressing room… my teammates, the game. I feel very good and so I'm starting to enjoy myself again”. https://t.co/Y1bArtgO3S

Messi’s current form has made his nation among the favourites at the upcoming World Cup. Speaking to Argentinean outlet TyC Sports, as relayed by PSG Talk, the player said that he's more comfortable in Paris now.

“This year is different. I arrived with a different spirit. I feel good; I feel different from last year. I knew it was going to be like this. I have already said it. I had a bad time (last season); I never really found myself. This year is different. I arrived with a different head, more comfortable with the club, the locker room, my teammates, the game. The truth is that I feel very good. I’m starting to have fun again,” said Messi.

The 35-year-old will have his eyes on more glory with his nation at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. After picking up two trophies with them in the last year, he will now look for the big one.

PSG planning Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot could make a sensational return to the Parc des Princes next summer,

PSG are planning a Bosman move for Adrien Rabiot, according to Calciomercato via Football Italia.

The French midfielder is in the final year of his contract with Juventus but is not part of the club's future plans. The Bianconeri are not looking to hand him a new deal, sd the Parisians are hoping to take advantage of the situation.

PSG have approached Adrien Rabiot's agent/mother over a possible free transfer for next summer.

The Ligue 1 champions have strengthened their midfield over the summer but remain in the hunt for further reinforcements.

They have been in touch with their former player to facilitate a free move next summer. Rabiot currently earns €7.5 million net per year in Turin, which the French giants can afford to pay.

LFP president happy with Kylian Mbappe for staying in Paris

Kylian Mbappe extended his stay with the Parisians this summer.

Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFB) president Vincent Labrune has thanked Kylian Mbappe for extending his stay in Paris this summer.

The French forward looked set to join Real Madrid on a Bosman move earlier this year. However, PSG convinced him to turn down the La Liga giants and commit himself to the club.

Speaking to L’Equipe via PSG Talk, Labrune said that hosting the best players in the world adds to the popularity of the French league.

“A France reigning world champion of the number 1 sport in the world, a Ligue 1 platform of international stars, whether it’s Messi, Neymar, or our national icon Kylian Mbappe, whom I warmly thank for staying in Ligue 1 for a sporting and non-financial choice,” said Labrune.

He added:

“It’s a chance for France, a chance for our competition and a chance for our project. Kylian today perfectly embodies the image that we want to give to our Ligue 1 in the future. We want an ambitious and winning Ligue 1 in our image, and I hope that we will soon have the opportunity to discuss it together.”

Mbappe, 23, has ten goals from nine games this campaign.

