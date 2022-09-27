PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on Kylian Mbappe; Parisians planning January move for Inter Milan defender, and more - September 26, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are planning for the January transfer window despite winning all but one of their 11 games across competitions this season. The Ligue 1 champions brought in quite a few new faces this summer but remain interested in more additions at the turn of the year.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on Kylian Mbappe. Elsewhere, the Parisians are planning a January move for an Inter Milan defender. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on September 26, 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi has spoken highly of Kylian Mbappe.

Lionel Messi has hailed Kylian Mbappe as a complete player. The 35-year-old has played alongside the Frenchman at PSG since last season and has seen his qualities from up close. Messi forged a stellar partnership with the 23-year-old last season despite not being at his absolute best.

Messi has returned to his prolific self this campaign and has been pulling the strings for the Parisians.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored goals for fun and has been equally effective in setting up his teammates - racking up six goals and eight assists across competitions. Mbappe has reaped the benefits of his colleague’s resurgence, which has coincided with his own blistering form.

Messi has now paid tribute to the Frenchman. Speaking to TUDN, as cited by PSG Talk, the Argentinean tipped Mbappe to be among the best in the years to come.

“Kylian is a different player. He is a complete player, he has proven that for years and in the years to come he will certainly be among the best!” said Messi.

Mbappe has ten goals from nine games this season.

PSG planning January move for Milan Skriniar

Milan Skriniar (left) could arrive in Paris this winter.

PSG are planning to move for Milan Skriniar in January, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via PSG Talk.

The Ligue 1 champions identified the Slovakian defender as the ideal man to shore up their backline this summer. Unfortunately, a move failed to materialise, and the player remained at the San Siro.

However, his contract runs out next year, but Skriniar is yet to commit himself to the Nerazzurri.

The Parisians have found a thin ray of rope and are planning to dive for the Slovakian in the winter. They are even willing to offer €30 million to secure his signature. With talks of an extension not progressing smoothly, Inter could be tempted to cash in on Skriniar at the turn of the year.

Brazil has lot of expectations from Neymar this year, says Zico

Neymar will be expected to deliver at Qatar this year.

Brazil legend Zico says the entire country has its hopes pinned on Neymar ahead of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The PSG forward has been in red-hot form this season and is expected to carry his golden streak into the greatest spectacle on earth.

Speaking to Goal, as cited by PSG Talk, Zico said that Brazil have every reason to be optimistic ahead of the World Cup.

“We have to be optimistic because all the Selecao players play in the biggest European clubs, and they have all had success there. All the big clubs are looking to recruit Brazilian players and have them in their squad,” said Zico.

Zico went on to point out that Neymar will be arriving at Qatar in his best shape in years.

“Real Madrid, who have won the Champions League the most times, have many Brazilian players in their ranks. That’s why we have to trust these players for what they are going to do with the Selecao in Qatar. All of Brazil expects a lot from Neymar for this World Cup. It seems that for the first time in his career, he will be able to play a World Cup in his best physical and technical conditions,” said Zico.

Neymar has appeared 11 times for the Parisians this season and has scored as many goals. Meanwhile, Brazil won their last of five world titles two decades ago,

