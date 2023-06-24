PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on Parisians stint; Kylian Mbappe wants €150 million to leave, and more - June 24, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are expected to invest heavily in the squad after failing in their quest for the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded season. Christophe Galtier's team, though, won Ligue 1 and the Trophee des Champions.

Meanwhile, attacker Lionel Messi has opened up on his stay with the Parisians. Elsewhere, striker Kylian Mbappe wants €150 million to depart the Parc des Princes this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on June 24, 2023:

Lionel Messi opens up on PSG stint

Lionel Messi endured a difficult two-season stay with PSG.

Lionel Messi has admitted that he had a torrid time adapting to life with PSG after joining the club in 2021.

The Parisians signed the seven-time Ballon d'Or on a Bosman move, but his two-season stay at the club wasn't a success. The 36-year-old has left the Ligue 1 champions this month as a free agent and has agreed to join Inter Miami.

Speaking to BeIN Sports, Messi said that it was a tough start to life in Paris for him and his family.

"My stay in Paris started with a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected, even though I had people I knew in the dressing room. It was difficult to adapt, the change, arriving late, not having a pre-season, adapting to the new club, the new way of playing, new teammates, the city. ... It wasn't easy for me or for my family," said Messi.

The Argentinean also opened up on the hostile reception from a section of the fans.

"The welcome was very nice. And then people started to treat me differently; a part of the Paris fans started to treat me differently. There was a rift with a big part of the Paris fans; it was not my intention, far from it; it happened like that," said Messi.

He continued:

"It had happened before with Mbappe and Neymar, and I know that's their way of doing things. I will remember all the people who respect me, as I have always respected everyone since I arrived, and that's all; it's an anecdote."

Messi was wanted at Barcelona this summer, but a move failed to see the light of day.

Kylian Mbappe wants €150 million to leave

Kylian Mbappe's future remains up in the air.

Kylian Mbappe wants €150 million to leave PSG this summer, according to Marca.

The French forward's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of next season, but he has decided not to sign a new deal. The Parisians want to cash in on the 24-year-old if he continues to stall an extension, but the player wants to leave next year as a free agent.

Real Madrid are attentive to the situation as they plot to take the player to the Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappe will earn €60 million in wages and another €90 million in bonuses if he stays in Paris for the upcoming season.

The Frenchman is reluctant to leave without pocketing the money. He would also receive around €100-120 million in signing on fees from Los Blancos if he joins on a Bosman move.

PSG want to offload him on a big money move amid interest from Real Madrid. However, Mbappe will only leave this summer if he receives his dues in advance from the Parisians.

Leandro Paredes wants to stay

Leandro Paredes is willing to stay at the Parc des Princes.

Leandro Paredes is ready to stay with PSG. The Argentinean spent the recently concluded season on loan at Juventus but is set to return to Paris this summer. He remains linked with an exit from the Parisians, with the club looking to refurbish their squad.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Paredes said that he left the Ligue 1 giants last summer to play regular football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

"I have to come back to Paris. I want to enjoy the holidays, rest and enjoy my family and friends. I was happy in Paris, but I needed to play because the World Cup was approaching," said Paredes.

Paredes added that he would love to play under Luis Enrique if the Spanish manager takes over at PSG this summer.

"If (Enrique) comes to the club, I would like to stay. He is a top coach; he has a name, and that would be very important. They all speak well of him. Fernando Gago and Daniele De Rossi told me about him; he will be very good for the club. It will be very good in general, for the club and for us," said Paredes.

Enrique is the favourite to replace Christophe Galtier this summer.

Poll : 0 votes