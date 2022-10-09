PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi opens up on his struggles of adapting to new life in Paris; Chelsea star not on Parisians' wishlist, and more - October 8, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) only managed a goalless raw against Reims on Saturday (October 8) in Ligue 1. Despite dropping points, Christophe Galtier’s side remain atop the standings after ten games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on his struggles of adapting to life in Paris. Elsewhere, a Chelsea forward is not on the Parisians’ wishlist.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 8, 2022:

Lionel Messi opens up on his struggles of adapting to new life in Paris

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign.

Lionel Messi has opened up on his struggles of adapting to life at PSG. The Argentinean arrived at the Parc des Princes last summer after the end of his contract with Barcelona. However, the 35-year-old found it difficult to come to terms with French football and endured a disappointing debut campaign, scoring just 11 times.

Messi has picked up the pace this season and appears to be very close to his prolific self. Speaking to ESPN Argentina, as cited by PSG Talk, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner said that his children were the quickest to adapt to the change.

“Children are the ones who have adapted best. It was the thing that worried us the most, and it was the easiest thing of all. … For them, starting school, making new friends it was very normal, very simple. We have suffered a lot for this,” said Messi.

He added:

“I remember leaving them at school and leaving crying, suffering for them. The truth is that we took the lead for nothing. In Barcelona, we had made our life. It’s not easy to arrive in a new place with a different language. We thought they were going to have a bad time and none of that.”

Messi has appeared 13 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season and has eight goals and as many assists.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not on PSG’s wishlist

Chelsea FC vs AC Milan: Group E - UEFA Champions League

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG’s wishlist right now, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Gabon international joined Chelsea this summer but is already linked with a move to the Parc des Princes. Recent reports claimed that Aubameyang is in advanced negotiations with the Parisians to facilitate a move.

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG's radar. There is no interest from the French champions. Told Chelsea have not held any talks on Aubameyang with PSG. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not on PSG's radar. There is no interest from the French champions. Told Chelsea have not held any talks on Aubameyang with PSG.

The Ligue 1 champions lack a world-class No. 9 in their ranks at the moment. Galtier’s star-studded attacking lineup has served him well this season, but the French manager remains interested in reinforcements.

However, Aubameyang is not on his agenda, and the club have not held talks with the Blues regarding a possible move.

Terem Moffi names Presnel Kimpembe as his toughest opponent

Presnel Kimpembe (left) continues to be an important part of the Parisians team.

Lorient striker Terem Moffi has named Presnel Kimpembe as the player he hates facing. The Nigerian striker has been up against Kimpembe quite a few times since joining Les Merlus in 2020. Moffi has scored twice against the Parisians so far.

Speaking to So Foot, as relayed by Soccernet, Moffi said that it's tough facing Kimpembe.

“I don’t like facing Kimpembe at all. He’s strong, fast… It’s always hard to play against him!” said Moffi.

Moffi went on to add that defenders in Ligue 1 are playing close attention to him since last year.

“Since last year, I know that they pay more attention to me. It’s the same this season. When you score a lot of goals, you get attention, and everyone has to be ready for you,” said Moffi.

Kimpembe has appeared eight times for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

