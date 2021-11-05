PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi outlines 7 favourites for Champions League title this season; Parisians locked in battle with Barcelona for AC Milan star, and more - 4th November 2021

PSG were held to a 2-2 draw by RB Leipzig in the absence of Lionel Messi in a group-stage game in the Champions League on Wednesday. With the Argentinean missing out due to injury, Georginio Wijnaldum rose to the occasion. However, his brace was not enough to earn all three points for the Parisians.

Meanwhile, Messi has named seven favourites for the Champions League title this season. Elsewhere, PSG are locked in a battle with Barcelona for an Ivorian midfielder who plays for AC Milan.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 4th November 2021.

Lionel Messi outlines seven favourites for Champions League this season

Lionel Messi has named PSG among the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Lionel Messi has named PSG among the favourites to win the Champions League this season. However, the Argentinean also believes six other clubs could rival the Parisians for the coveted trophy this campaign.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to the Parc des Princes this summer. Messi joined PSG after Barcelona opted not to renew his contract. He has endured a difficult start to life in Ligue 1, though. However, Messi has been his usual self in the Champions League, scoring three goals from as many games.

The former Barcelona star missed out Wednesday's game against RB Leipzig due to injury. But he was outstanding against the same opponents on Matchday Three.

Messi's presence already makes the Parisians the favourites for the Champions League title this season. However, speaking to beIN SPORTS as relayed by The Metro, the Argentinean has said that seven teams will be fighting for the top prize this time.

“We are one of the main candidates, but not the only one. Everyone is talking about PSG because of the players, but other clubs have been working together for years, and have also signed good players, like Man United, Man City, Bayern, Liverpool, Atletico and Chelsea,” said Lionel Messi.

PSG locked in battle with Barcelona for Franck Kessie

PSG are competing with Barcelona for the services of Franck Kessie.

PSG are competing with Barcelona for the services of Franck Kessie, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Ivorian midfielder is in the final year of his current contract with AC Milan. Kessie is likely to leave the Serie A giants next year, as he is yet to agree a new deal.

The Parisians are interested in his services. PSG want a new midfielder next year, with both Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye no longer young. The Ligue 1 giants believe Kessi has the ability to be a mainstay in their midfield for a while.

Terminating Sergio Ramos' contract could cost PSG £20 million

PSG might have to pay £20 million to Sergio Ramos if they want to cancel his contract.

PSG might have to pay £20 million to Sergio Ramos if they cancel his contract, according to Four Four Two. The Spaniard joined the Parisians this summer as a free agent. However, Ramos' injuries have prevented him from making his debut for PSG, with the world still waiting to see him team up with Messi.

Rumours now suggest that PSG could terminate his contract, but they might have to pay him the entire £20 million he was promised in his deal.

