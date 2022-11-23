PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi outlines reason for Saudi Arabia defeat; Parisians receive boost in pursuit of Inter Milan defender, and more - November 22, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to usher in a new era under Christophe Galtier. The French manager took charge at the Parc des Princes this summer and has enjoyed an unbeaten run across competitions.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has outlined the reason behind Argentina’s 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in their 2022 FIFA World Cup opener. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their pursuit of an Inter Milan defender.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 22, 2022:

Lionel Messi outlines reason for Saudi Arabia defeat

Lionel Messi endured an inauspicious start to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi has said that five minutes of mistakes cost Argentina the game against Saudi Arabia. The South American giants were shocked in their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Messi had put his team ahead in the first half from the spot.

However, Saudi Arabia responded after the break with two quickfire goals to take the game away from La Albiceleste. Speaking after the defeat, Messi denied that his team had underestimated their opponents.

“We knew they were a team who would play if we let them. ... They did not surprise us; we knew they could do that. It's a situation that this group of players has never been through; it's been a while since we suffered such a tough blow; we didn't expect to start like this,” said Messi.

He continued:

“In five minutes of mistakes that we made, we went 2-1 down, and then it was really tough and we lost organisation and started punting the ball.”

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi: "There are no excuses. We have to be more united than ever. This group is strong and has shown it. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group." Lionel Messi: "There are no excuses. We have to be more united than ever. This group is strong and has shown it. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group." 🇦🇷 https://t.co/bfw3b4r1v2

The 35-year-old added that Argentina are going to give their all to win the next two games.

“Obviously, we have to win or win now. It's up to us to fix what we did wrong and get back to the basics of who we are. We're OK, obviously hurt by the result, very bitter. But people must trust that this team will not let them down, and we are going to go for it in the next two games,” said Messi.

He added:

“We've played games of this nature before, and we're going to perform well. Now's the time to be more united than ever, to show how truly strong we are."

Messi scored his seventh goal in the World Cup on Tuesday, but defeat snapped La Albiceleste's 36-game unbeaten run spanning three years. Argentina will next take on Mexico on Saturday before taking on Poland four days later.

PSG receive boost in Milan Skriniar pursuit

Milan Skriniar (right) is wanted in Paris.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Milan Skriniar. According to Sport Media Set via Sempre Inter, Inter Milan have postponed contract extension talks with the Slovakian defender.

Skriniar is in the final year of his contract with the Nerazzurri but is yet to agree a new deal. The Parisians have been hot on his heels since the summer and want to move for him in 2023.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra



[via ] #Inter are optimistic to close Milan Skriniar’s contract renewal in a short period of time, but PSG have not given up. The French giants are expected to offer the defender a salary between €9-€10M/yr + bonuses.[via @marcoconterio #Inter are optimistic to close Milan Skriniar’s contract renewal in a short period of time, but PSG have not given up. The French giants are expected to offer the defender a salary between €9-€10M/yr + bonuses. [via @marcoconterio 🌖]

Recent reports have suggested that the Serie A side have initiated the process to tie the 27-year-old down to a new deal. However, it now appears that there are no new talks scheduled with the player’s entourage in the coming days.

That will be music to the ears of the Ligue 1 champions, who're looking for defensive reinforcements next year. However, Inter remain confident that Skriniar will agree an extension and are not worried about losing him to PSG in January.

Parisians submit £70 million offer for Endrick

PSG have submitted a £70 million proposal to secure the signature of Endrick, according to Globo via The Express. The Brazilian prodigy is wanted by top clubs in Europe after a string of impressive outings with Palmeiras. The Parisians are pleased with his steady rise and have taken steps to win the race for his services.

Liverpool are also interested in the teenager but have dropped behind the Ligue 1 champions in the battle for Endrick's signature. PSG have reportedly submitted a monstrous proposal for the player as well as his teammate Estevao. However, their offer has not matched Palmeiras’ valuation of the two players and has been rejected. The 16-year-old will only be able to move in 2024, when he turns 18.

