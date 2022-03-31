PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi has no plans to return to Barcelona; Sevilla interested in Julian Draxler, and more - 30 March 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will look to end their recent frustrations when they face Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians have lost just four games in the league this season, but three of those defeats have come in their last five games.

Meanwhile, Parisians star attacker Lionel Messi has no plans to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, Sevilla are interested in Julian Draxler. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 30th March 2022:

Lionel Messi has no plans to leave PSG and return to Barcelona

Lionel Messi has endured a difficult debut season in Ligue 1.

Lionel Messi has no plans to return to Barcelona, according to Barca Universal via TyC Sports. The Argentinean parted ways with the La Liga giants last summer before moving to PSG. The 34-year-old’s start to the next chapter of his illustrious career has hardly been rosy, though.

Messi has struggled to hold his own in France so far. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was expected to stamp his authority in Ligue 1. Having dominated world football for well over a decade, the 34-year-old was tipped to lit up French football. Unfortunately, the Argentinean has been a disappointment so far.

He has scored just twice in 18 league games this season, although he is leading the assist charts (11). The 34-year-old enjoyed a better UEFA Champions League campaign, though, scoring five times. However, the Argentinean was powerless to stop the Ligue 1 giants from defeat against Real Madrid in the Round of 16. The defeat left a sour taste in the mouth, with Messi missing a penalty in the first leg.

Lionel Messi was subsequently booed by PSG fans in a subsequent league game against Bordeaux. That reaction stunned the football world and drew severe criticism from all quarters. The Argentinean has since been tipped to end his nightmare in France and return to the Camp Nou.

Messi recently displayed that he has a lot of football left in him while on international duty. He scored once in two games in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has played down rumours of Messi's imminent return, though. It has now been revealed that the Argentinean is also not considering a reunion with his former club. The 34-year-old remains focused on his national team and the FIFA World Cup.

Even if he does ponder an exit from the Parc des Princes, Messi has no desire to rejoin Barcelona. His current contract with the Parisians runs till the summer of 2023.

Sevilla interested in Julian Draxler

Julian Draxler wants to leave in search of regular football.

Sevilla are interested in Julian Draxler, according to PSG Talk via Estadio Deportivo.

The German international has struggled for game time at the Parc des Princes and is contemplating his future. The 28-year-old is eager to be a part of his national team squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar later this year. Sevilla are willing to take him to Spain, having monitored him for quite some time.

Draxler recently hinted that he is itching for more first-team action.

“Let’s see. I’m still convinced that I have the quality to be here in the national team, but I need rhythm. My situation is not easy. I have to play more! We’ll see what happens in the summer,” said Draxler.

Angel Di Maria’s father opens up on son's future

Angel Di Maria is expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Angel Di Maria’s father Miguel Di Maria has revealed that the PSG star intends to stay in Europe for a few more seasons. The 34-year-old’s current contract with the Parisians is set to run out at the end of the season. There has been no talk of a renewal, though.

Speaking to Radio La Red, Di Maria senior added that his son would end his career at his former team Club Atletico Rosario Central.

“I would like him to play one or two more years in Europe, then come back (to Argentina). He is only 34 years old; he still has a career. He takes great care of himself. He has to keep playing. His idea is to come to Central and finish his career there. He has it already said. I hope he can achieve it. That’s what he’s missing. He left here very young and didn’t have time to enjoy it,” said Di Maria Sr.

