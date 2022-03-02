PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi more of a playmaker, says pundit; LA Galaxy want Sergio Ramos, and more - 1 March 2022

PSG are 15 points clear of second-placed Marseille atop the Ligue 1 standings, with only 12 games remaining. The Parisians have scored 56 goals, and conceded just 23 in the league this season.

Meanwhile, a French football pundit believes PSG attacker Lionel Messi is now more of a playmaker than a scorer. Elsewhere, LA Galaxy are interested in Sergio Ramos. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 1st March 2022:

Lionel Messi more of a playmaker, says Habib Beye

Lionel Messi (in blue) has been in resurgent form in recent games.

French football pundit Habib Beye believes Lionel Messi is a different player at PSG. The Argentinean has struggled to make a mark since arriving at the Parc des Princes last summer.

The 34-year-old’s goalscoring record has taken a hit, having scored just seven times in 23 games. However, he has created loads of chances. Messi has struggled to find the back of the net in Ligue 1, netting only twice in 16 games. However, the Argentinean (11) is leading the assist charts in the league.

Beye believes the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has been superb with his support play.

He’s a gift Lionel Messi has an assist in five straight league games and is tied for the most assists in Ligue 1 despite missing 10 games.He’s a gift Lionel Messi has an assist in five straight league games and is tied for the most assists in Ligue 1 despite missing 10 games. He’s a gift 🎁 https://t.co/p20u2g5uIU

Speaking on Canal+, the football pundit said that Messi is now more of a playmaker than a scorer. That was also evident in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg against Real Madrid in Paris two weeks ago, where Messi made news for missing a penalty.

“We have to stop expecting from Messi what we saw in Barcelona. It will be different here at Paris Saint-Germain. What I like with Leo Messi at the moment is the frequency of support. We see it different. At times, it was a little monorhythmic, but here I find that he can change the rhythm. We had seen it against Real Madrid. The penalty debate had led people to think he had performed poorly, but I thought he was good,” said Beye.

The pundit continued:

“I found him very good against Saint-Etienne in what he brings to PSG and in his frequency of support. He has this ability to change pace. In number 10, when he picks up, he is able to play the PSG game. It is very encouraging for the future."

"He raises his level of play and takes more and more place in the construction of the PSG game. Very happy to see Lionel Messi at a high level and who now hopes that it will last for Paris SG, especially in the Champions League,” said Beye.

PSG would hope Messi continues his good form in the Champions League, which the Parisians are striving to win for the first time.

LA Galaxy want Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos has suffered due to lingering injuries.

Los Angeles Galaxy are interested in Sergio Ramos, according to Sports Mole via Foot Mercato.

The Spanish defender has endured a difficult time with injuries since joining PSG last summer. Ramos arrived from Real Madrid with a superb reputation, but fitness issues have hampered his integration into the Parisians first team. The 35-year-old has appeared just five times for the Ligue 1 giants so far.

Ramos is currently tied with the Parisians till 2023, but his future continues to hang in the balance. LA Galaxy are plotting to take advantage of the situation, and have already been in touch with the player’s entourage to facilitate a move.

MLS sides have until May to sign players, so a transfer is possible if Ramos decides to end his association with the Ligue 1 giants.

Antonio Rudiger’s entourage in contact with PSG

Antonio Rudiger will be a free agent this summer.

Antonio Rudiger’s camp is in constant contact with the Parisians as well as Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports.

The German defender is in the final few months of his current contract with Chelsea. The Blues have failed in their attempts to extend Rudiger’s stay at Stamford Bridge. The two parties were engaged in talks in January, but no new extension offer was tabled.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🥇| Rudiger's representatives are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid & PSG. Talks are ongoing. 🥇| Rudiger's representatives are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid & PSG. Talks are ongoing. @SkySportsNews 🚨🥇| Rudiger's representatives are in constant dialogue with Real Madrid & PSG. Talks are ongoing. @SkySportsNews https://t.co/wy3u4YKMcl

The Parisians are eager to take advantage of the situation. The Ligue 1 giants are disappointed with Sergio Ramos, and want a new defender this summer. Rudiger has caught the eye, but the French giants might have to ward off competition from Los Blancos to get the 28-year-old.

Incidentally, Rudiger has played more minutes than any Chelsea player this season.

