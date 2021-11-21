PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi pleased after ending Ligue 1 duck; Parisians initiate talks with Chelsea defender, and more - 21st November 2021

Lionel Messi helped PSG get the better of Nantes on Saturday. The Argentinean scored his first goal in Ligue 1 in the game that the Parisians won 3-1. The win helped PSG consolidate their lead atop the league table.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has expressed his delight after finally scoring his much-awaited first Ligue 1 goal. Elsewhere, the Parisians have initiated talks with a Chelsea defender.

On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 21st November 2021.

Lionel Messi pleased after scoring first Ligue 1 goal

Lionel Messi was a relieved man on Saturday.

Lionel Messi was a relieved man on Saturday. The Argentinean finally broke his Ligue 1 duck, finding the back of the net for the first time in the French league for PSG. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner had struggled in the domestic league since arriving at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Messi joined the Parisians this summer after Barcelona opted not to renew his contract. However, the Argentinean drew criticism for his failure to score a goal in his first five games in Ligue 1. However, the 34-year-old was at his scintillating best in the UEFA Champions League, scoring three times in as many games.

To exacerbate his woes, Messi picked up an injury ahead of the international break, missing two games for the Parisians. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner was called up for Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers, which infuriated PSG. As such, the player was due a big performance against Nantes this weekend, and Messi duly provided that.

B/R Football @brfootball La Liga ✅

Champions League ✅

Copa del Rey ✅

Supercopa ✅

Club World Cup ✅

UEFA Super Cup ✅

Ligue 1 ✅



Lionel Messi adds a new competition to his scoring list 🐐 La Liga ✅Champions League ✅Copa del Rey ✅Supercopa ✅Club World Cup ✅UEFA Super Cup ✅Ligue 1 ✅Lionel Messi adds a new competition to his scoring list 🐐 https://t.co/e1PZr3JLPU

Lionel Messi did not disappoint, scoring a beautiful goal to send the Parisians 3-1 up despite being a man down. Speaking after the game, the Argentinean expressed his delight at finally getting off the mark in Ligue 1.

“I am pleased to score my first (league) goal. I was really eager to get it. I had had several chances earlier in the match, and in previous matches,” said Lionel Messi.

PSG initiate talks with Antonio Rudiger

PSG have initiated talks with the representatives of Antonio Rudiger.

PSG have initiated talks with the representatives of Antonio Rudiger, according to PSG Talk via Foot Mercato. The Parisians reportedly held talks with Sahr Senesie, the Chelsea player’s agent, regarding a move to the French capital next summer. The Chelsea defender’s current deal expires at the end of this season, and he looks likely to leave Stamford Bridge.

PSG are eager to bring the German to the Parc des Princes. Despite signing Sergio Ramos this summer, the Parisians believe they need another defender at the club. The Ligue 1 giants are plotting to sign Rudiger for free.

Kylian Mbappe opens up about the performances of PSG’s much-vaunted front three

Kylian Mbappe has given his verdict on the performance of the PSG front line.

Kylian Mbappe has given his verdict on the performance of the PSG front line after the team’s win against Nantes.

Speaking to PSG TV, as relayed by PSG Talk, the French attacker admitted the Parisians could have scored a lot more. However, Mbappe praised the overall performance of the attacking trio, which included the Frenchman, Lionel Messi and Neymar.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

“We could have scored a lot of times in the first half, creating a lot of situations for ourselves; we knew how to be dangerous; we managed not to be cut off from the rest of the team, and it was good,” said Mbappe.

Edited by Bhargav