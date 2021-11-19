PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi ready to turn attention back to Parisians; Liverpool preparing blockbuster contract for Kylian Mbappe, and more - 19th November 2021

PSG will welcome Nantes to the Parc des Princes on Saturday in a game that could see Lionel Messi back in the starting eleven. The Argentinean missed the last two games for the Parisians, but returned to full fitness during the international break.

Meanwhile, Messi is ready to turn his focus back to PSG after helping La Albiceleste qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Elsewhere, Liverpool are preparing a blockbuster contract for PSG's star striker Kylian Mbappe.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 19th November 2021.

Lionel Messi ready to turn attention back to PSG

Lionel Messi is ready to turn his focus back to PSG.

Lionel Messi is ready to turn his focus back to PSG after helping Argentina qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to PSG Talk via Marca.

The six-time Ballon d’Or winner has endured a difficult time with the Parisians since making a move to the French capital this summer. The 34-year-old is yet to find the back of the net in Ligue 1, despite scoring thrice in as many appearances in the Champions League.

However, Lionel Messi is motivated to give his best for PSG now. Having helped secure qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2022 for his nation, the Argentinean is now determined to excel in PSG colours. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner went into the international break with a hamstring injury.

However, Messi has emerged unscathed from his involvement with La Albiceleste across two qualifying games. The 34-year-old now wants to end the year on a high with PSG. Argentina are contemplating letting the six-time Ballon d’Or winner sit out their remaining qualifiers next year.

433 @433 Never thought this day would come 😍



Sergio Ramos 🤝 Lionel Messi Never thought this day would come 😍Sergio Ramos 🤝 Lionel Messi https://t.co/wi7wzeuIa1

Lionel Messi has played more minutes for his country than PSG this season. The Argentinean is aware that the Parisians deserve his full focus now. The 34-year-old is expected to be in the PSG squad for this weekend’s game. However, it is not yet clear whether Messi would be fit to play the entire ninety minutes.

Liverpool preparing blockbuster contract for Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool are preparing a blockbuster contract for Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool are preparing a blockbuster contract for Kylian Mbappe, according to The Hard Tackle via Defensa Central.

The Frenchman’s current deal with PSG is set to run out next summer. The Parisians have not yet managed to convince the 22-year-old to commit his future to the club. Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but The Reds are plotting to wrestle him away.

LiveScore @livescore Kylian Mbappe's stats from his first 3⃣0⃣0⃣ career games are 🤯 Kylian Mbappe's stats from his first 3⃣0⃣0⃣ career games are 🤯 https://t.co/1WvaHATQUU

Liverpool are willing to offer the Frenchman €30 million per year for him to snub Los Blancos and move to Anfield instead. The Reds could even test The Parisians’ resolve by making a bid for him in January.

Atletico Madrid interested in Mauro Icardi

Atletico Madrid are interested in Mauro Icardi.

Atletico Madrid are interested in Mauro Icardi, according to PSG Talk via Todo Fichajes. The Argentinean’s future is up in the air at the moment. Icardi is surplus to requirements at PSG right now, so the Parisians are willing to sanction his departure for the right offer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Atletico Madrid believe Icardi could fill the shoes of Luis Suarez, whose current deal expires next summer. The La Liga giants are convinced the Argentinean could be a long-term replacement for Suarez.

Edited by Bhargav