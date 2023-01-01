PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reminisces unforgettable year; Parisians interested in Marcus Thuram, and more - January 1, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) travel to Stade Bollaert-Delelis on Sunday to face Lens in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's wards are coming off a 2-1 win over Strasbourg.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has hailed 2022 as a year he will never forget. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Marcus Thuram. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 1, 2023

Lionel Messi reminisces unforgettable year

Lionel Messi made history with Argentina in 2022.

Lionel Messi has said that 2022 is a year he will remember forever. The Argentinean started the year on a good note with PSG and went from strength to strength as the season progressed. The 35-year-old then lifted the Finalissima trophy by helping La Albiceleste defeat Italy in the summer.

Messi continued his good form with the Parisians in the new season, hinting that he was back to his sizzling best. However, the best was yet to come. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner guided Argentina to a historic 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph at Qatar last month. Realising a long-term dream summed up a fruitful year for the 35-year-old.

Sharing his feelings on social media, Messi thanked his family, friends and fans for helping him achieve his dream.

“A year I will never forget. The dream I always chased finally came true. But that wouldn't be worth anything either if it wasn't because I can share it with a wonderful family, the best one can have, and friends who always supported me and didn't let me stay on the floor every time I fell,” wrote Messi.

He added:

"I also want to have a very special memory for all the people who follow me. ... it's amazing to be able to share this path with all of you. It would be impossible to get where I came without so much encouragement that I received so much from all the people in my country as from Paris, Barcelona and so many other cities and countries from which I have been receiving love."

Messi concluded:

*I wish this year was also wonderful for everyone, and I wish you all the health and strength to remain happy in 2023. A huge hug to all!"

Messi has appeared 19 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 champions this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 14 assists.

PSG interested in Marcus Thuram

Marcus Thuram has admirers in Paris.

PSG are interested in Marcus Thuram, according to Bild via PSG Talk. The Parisians are eager to bring in a new No. 9 to help Kylian Mbappe revert back to his favorite wide forward position.

Thuram has caught the eye with Borussia Monchengladbach recently but is in the final year of his contract with the Bundesliga side.

Jacque Talbot @jac_talbot Marcus Thuram will remain with Borussia Gladbach until the summer unless one of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain comes in for him this window, reports Bild. Player has no interest in joining clubs such as Newcastle and Aston Villa. Marcus Thuram will remain with Borussia Gladbach until the summer unless one of Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain comes in for him this window, reports Bild. Player has no interest in joining clubs such as Newcastle and Aston Villa.

The player is likely to leave the club on a Bosman move at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 champions are monitoring his situation with interest and want to take the player to the Parc des Princes.

The 25-year-old has appeared 17 times across competitions for Monchengladbach this season, registering 13 goals and four assists. Apart from PSG, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Manchester United also have their eyes on Thuram.

Parisians not planning on signing defender in January, confirms Christophe Galtier

PSG are not planning to sign a new defender, according to Christophe Galtier. The Parisians have been linked with quite a few names so far to bolster their backline. The French giants already have a long-standing interest in Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, whose contract expires this summer.

Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig @FTalentScout El Chadaille Bitshiabu vs Strasbourg



79 minutes

68 passes

91% pass accuracy

6 tackles

2 interceptions

1 blocked shot

1/1 aerial won

7/9 duels won



17 years of age. His first-ever Ligue 1 start and a very solid performance on his secondary position. Huge talent. El Chadaille Bitshiabu vs Strasbourg79 minutes68 passes91% pass accuracy6 tackles2 interceptions1 blocked shot1/1 aerial won7/9 duels won17 years of age. His first-ever Ligue 1 start and a very solid performance on his secondary position. Huge talent. https://t.co/cNeughBXag

However, speaking to the press, Galtier said that the club want to keep faith on the highly rated young defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

"No, it is no longer news, we have a young player with El Chadaille Bitshiabu. He played his first game against Strasbourg as a left-back even if in the second half he was more of a third defender than anything else. He has enormous potential. We have high hopes for him. To go for a defender at this time would be to block the space," said Galtier.

PSG already have a decision to make on Sergio Ramos, who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

