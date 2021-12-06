PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi responds to being called the greatest of all time; Real Madrid star willing to join the Parisians, and more - 5th December 2021

Lionel Messi failed to make an impact as PSG stuttered to a 1-1 draw against Lens in Ligue 1 on Saturday. The Argentinean’s woes in the French top flight continued as the Parisians had to rely on substitute Georginio Wijnaldum for a late equaliser.

Meanwhile, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has opened up on being called the greatest player of all time. Elsewhere, a Real Madrid star is willing to join PSG. On that note, here’s a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th December 2021.

Lionel Messi responds to being called the greatest of all time

Lionel Messi says he never imagined he would be named among the best players in the world.

Lionel Messi has said that he never imagined he would be named among the best players in the world. The Argentinean is widely considered as the greatest player of all time or the GOAT. The 34-year-old has enjoyed unprecedented success with Barcelona and Argentina over the years.

Messi added another feather to his cap by helping La Albiceleste lift the Copa America this year. The PSG star has struggled since joining the Parisians this summer. However, there’s no denying his qualities on the pitch.

Messi’s credentials as the GOAT were further boosted when he won his seventh Ballon d’Or award last month. In the process, he also became the first PSG player to win the coveted award.

However, speaking to France Football, as relayed by Sport Bible, the Argentinean showed his humble side while shedding light on the GOAT debate.

“I never said, thought, or even tried to come to terms with this idea (of being the greatest). For me, just being able to be considered or cited as one of the best players in the world is more than enough. It is something that I would never have dared to imagine or dream of,” said Messi.

“It doesn't change anything for me to be the best or not. And I never tried to be either,” continued Messi.

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro willing to join PSG

Casemiro is willing to join PSG.

Casemiro is willing to join PSG, according to The Hard Tackle via El Nacional. The Brazilian midfielder has been a revelation for Real Madrid since joining them more than eight years ago. Casemiro is among the finest defensive midfielders in the world, and has been eyed by the Parisians for some time.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🎙| Ancelotti: "Casemiro is the balance of this team, he's very important, almost like scoring a goal or a save by Courtois. Blanco and Camavinga don't have Casemiro's experience." 🎙| Ancelotti: "Casemiro is the balance of this team, he's very important, almost like scoring a goal or a save by Courtois. Blanco and Camavinga don't have Casemiro's experience."

The Brazilian is also open to a move to the Parc des Princes. Casemiro is set to turn 30 next year, and is looking for a big contract to end his career. The Brazilian is tied to Real Madrid until 2025, but PSG could secure his services for €60 million.

Leandro Paredes wanted by Juventus

Juventus are interested in PSG's Leandro Paredes.

Juventus are interested in Leandro Paredes, according to Juve FC via Tuttomercatoweb. The Argentinean is among the players who could be offloaded by PSG next year. The Bianconeri are interested in bolstering their midfield, and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

Paredes is tied to the Parisians until 2023. But they could allow him to leave for free next summer to reduce the club’s wage bill. Juventus are plotting to take him to Turin in January. However, the Serie A giants could face competition from Inter Milan for his services.

