PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi returns to Parisians after testing negative for COVID-19; Kylian Mbappe opens up on reaching milestone with club, and more - 5 January 2022

PSG are preparing to travel to the Groupama Stadium to face Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday. The Parisians are atop the league table after 19 games, while their opponents are 13th.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has returned to PSG after testing negative for COVID-19. Elsewhere, Kylian Mbappe has opened up on reaching a milestone with the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th January 2022.

Lionel Messi is on his way back to PSG after testing negative for COVID-19, according to PSG Talk via Ole. The Argentinean tested positive during the holiday period in Argentina, and missed PSG's French Cup game last weekend.

Messi had to undergo a mandatory seven-day isolation, which delayed his return to the club. The 34-year-old has picked up form after a slow start to life in Paris. However, his bout with COVID-19 has raised doubts over his involvement in PSG's game against Lyon.

Lionel Messi has endured vastly contrasting fortunes in the league and Europe with the Parisians so far. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in scintillating form in the Champions League, scoring five goals in as many games. However, he has failed to hit the same heights in Ligue 1, netting just once in 11 matches.

GOAL @goal PSG confirm Lionel Messi has tested negative for Covid-19 and flown back to Paris 🛩 PSG confirm Lionel Messi has tested negative for Covid-19 and flown back to Paris 🛩 https://t.co/8TLC5d2D8e

Nevertheless, Messi remains a key player for PSG. The Argentinean had a few symptoms of COVID-19 that forced him to miss the club's fitness routines.

As such, match fitness could be an issue for the 34-year-old. With the game against Lyon only a couple of days away, PSG might opt to use Messi cautiously to avoid any injury.

Messi is expected to improve his league form with the Parisians, but his tryst with COVID-19 could impact his game.

Kylian Mbappe ecstatic after scoring 150th goal for Parisians

Kylian Mbappe has expressed his delight on reaching the 150-goal landmark for PSG.

The Frenchman achieved the feat with a hat-trick against Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday. His exploits helped the Parisians, who were without Messi, win 4-0 on the night to qualify for the next round of the tournament.

Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ @FansTribeHQ Kylian Mbappé's PSG record 🏽



🏟 196 Games

150 Goals

76 Assists



He started the new year with a hat-trick as PSG beat Vannes 4-0 Kylian Mbappé's PSG record🏟 196 Games150 Goals76 AssistsHe started the new year with a hat-trick as PSG beat Vannes 4-0 🇫🇷 🔥 Kylian Mbappé's PSG record 👇🏽🏟 196 Games⚽ 150 Goals 🎯 76 AssistsHe started the new year with a hat-trick as PSG beat Vannes 4-0 ✅ https://t.co/x6Vc9FUcNN

Speaking after the game, Mbappe said that it was an honour to score 150 goals for PSG. In the process, he emulated Edinson Cavani (200) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) as the only players to reach the milestone for PSG.

"It’s an honour. Scoring so many goals for such a big club is always nice. There are only three of us, and the gap between us is closing more and more. I’m lucky enough to play alongside two great players (Messi and Neymar)," said Mbappe.

Manchester United interested in Mauro Icardi

United have entered the race for Icardi.

Manchester United have entered the race to sign Mauro Icardi, according to PSG Talk via L'Equipe.

The Argentinean has struggled to break into Mauricio Pochettino's team, and is expected to be offloaded this month. Juventus have been linked with the player, and now the Red Devils have entered the fray.

Manchester United have identified Icardi as a possible replacement for Edinson Cavani or Anthony Martial. Both of them are expected to leave the club this summer.

