PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi reveals the difference between La Liga and Ligue 1; Parisians interested in Sporting CP midfielder, and more - 2nd November 2021

PSG will be without Lionel Messi for their Champions League group-stage clash against RB Leipzig. The Argentinean was brilliant against the Bundesliga side on Matchday Three, scoring a brace to inspire the Parisians to a comeback win.

Meanwhile, Messi has revealed the difference between La Liga and Ligue 1. Elsewhere, PSG are interested in a Portuguese midfielder who plays for Sporting CP.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 2nd November 2021.

Lionel Messi reveals the difference between La Liga and Ligue 1

Lionel Messi says Ligue 1 is more physical compared to La Liga.

Lionel Messi says Ligue 1 is more physical compared to La Liga. The Argentinean joined PSG over the summer, but has struggled to find his footing in the French top flight. However, it has been business as usual for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Champions League. He has scored thrice in as many games for the Parisians in the competition.

Speaking to Sport, as relayed by PSG Talk, Messi shed light on the difference between Ligue 1 and the Spanish league. The Argentinean claimed that the French league was much more physically demanding

“It is a more physical league, where the matches are split a lot; the back and forth game is played a lot, where there are strong and fast players. On a physical level, it changes a lot,” said Lionel Messi.

The PSG star has failed to score in his first five league appearances in a season for the first time in almost two decades. However, Messi remains optimistic about getting a foothold in Ligue 1, revealing that he is adapting to Ligue 1 as quickly as possible.

“Today, I adapt to a new club, a new way of playing, a new league. I don’t know what will be better for me. I try to adapt quickly to what I have today to continue performing at my best and helping,” said Lionel Messi.

Parisians interested in Joao Palhinha

PSG are interested in Joao Palhinha.

PSG are interested in Joao Palhinha, according to PSG Talk via O Jogo. The Parisians are looking for a defensive midfielder, having failed to replace Thiago Motta since his departure in 2018. The Ligue 1 giants have brought in quite a few players to fill the role, but without much success.

However, PSG have now identified Palhinha as the ideal candidate for the position. The 26-year-old was indispensable for Sporting Lisbon last season, helping them win the Primera Liga. Palhinha has a market value of €21 million, and has two goals from 11 appearances for Sporting this season.

Dutch prodigy reluctant to extend PSG stay

Xavi Simons is not too eager to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes, according to PSG Talk via Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old’s current contract expires next summer, and PSG are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. However, the Dutchman is reluctant to sign an extension, anticipating a lack of opportunities at the club.

Simons is currently discussing his future with his agent Mino Raiola. The youngster is aware that it could be very difficult for him to break into PSG's starting eleven, considering the star-studded roster at the Ligue 1 giants' disposal.

