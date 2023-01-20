PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi revels in World Cup glory; Zinedine Zidane open for Paris job, and more - January 19, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played out an entertaining friendly with Riyadh XI on Thursday (January 19) at the King Fahd International Stadium. Lionel Messi, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos and Hugo Ekitike found the back of the net for the Parisians in their 5-4 win.

Meanwhile, Messi has penned a heartfelt memoir a month after Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. Elsewhere, Zinedine Zidane is willing to take charge of the first team in Paris.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 19, 2023:

Lionel Messi revels in World Cup glory

Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA World Cup last month.

Lionel Messi has marked 30 days of Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with a heartfelt post on social media.

The PSG superstar further enhanced his status as one of the greatest ever by lifting the holy grail of football last month. The 35-year-old was in stunning form for La Albiceleste at the tournament, scoring seven goals and setting up three in seven games.

Sharing his thoughts on social media, as cited by PSG Talk, Messi said that being world champion makes everything sweeter:

“One of the most beautiful months in the world, and I still can’t believe it. What a beautiful madness we lived during all that time that we ended up raising the Cup that we all wanted so much. Obviously, being champions makes everything more beautiful, but what a beautiful month I had, how many beautiful memories I have and miss,” wrote Messi.

He added:

“I miss my teammates, the day to day with them, the mates, the talks, training sessions, the bullshit we did. … How nice it was to see my family enjoy an unforgettable experience every day for everyone and how beautiful it was to go to the games and see the madness of the people on the pitch and in Argentina.”

Messi concluded:

“Thank God for so much. Like I said, I knew you were going to give it to me. What I couldn’t imagine was after having achieved it, and I wasn’t wrong because I could never have imagined the madness of the people at the festivities. Well, it’s been a month since we are… WORLD CHAMPIONS!”

Messi has been equally inspiring for the Parisians this season, registering 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games across competitions.

Zinedine Zidane open for PSG job

Zinedine Zidane wants to return to football management.

Zinedine Zidane is interested in taking charge of PSG or Chelsea, according to L’Equipe via PSG Talk.

The French manager is currently not in management but was holding out for Les Bleus’ hot seat till Didier Deschamps' contract extension forced Zidane to explore alternate avenues.

He has long been linked with the job at the Parc des Princes and could be an option for the Parisians’ hierarchy to consider this summer.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter is also under tremendous pressure at Stamford Bridge after taking charge last September. The Blues are tenth in the Premier League and unless the situation improves, Potter could face the axe.

Zidane’s stellar managerial record with Real Madrid, where he won three UEFA Champions League titles and the league could entice co-owner Todd Boehly.

Pablo Sarabia was eager to join Wolves, says Matt Hobbs

Pablo Sarabia departed the Parc des Princes on a permanent move this week.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Matt Hobbs has said that Pablo Sarabia turned down multiple offers to move to the Midlands. The Spaniard left PSG and moved to the Molineux earlier this week. He has reportedly put pen on paper on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Speaking to the club’s website, Hobbs hinted that Sarabia left the Parisians in search of regular game time.

“The player has shown right from the start his desire to come here. He’s turned down other offers, more lucrative offers, because he wanted to team up again with the manager. We’re really happy to have him, and he’s really happy to be here,” said Hobbs.

He added:

“Pablo was one who stood out because of what he did for Sevilla, and maybe he wasn’t getting as much game time as he would have wanted at PSG. We had him on our list and identified him; we spoke to his representatives and realised there may be a possibility (to sign him). To secure a player of that quality, at the fee we did, we’re really happy.”

The 30-year-old has appeared 19 times across ompetitions for the Parisians this season.

