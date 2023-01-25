PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's Barcelona impossible, says journalist; Parisians eyeing Real Madrid star, and more - January 25, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Reims at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (January 29) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's team are leading the title race after 19 games.

Meanwhile, journalist Marc Vila of Marca reckons it's impossible for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in a Real Madrid forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on January 25, 2023:

Lionel Messi's Barcelona return impossible, says Marc Vila

Lionel Messi is likely to continue his stay at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi's much touted return to his former club Barcelona is impossible, according to Marc Vila.

The Argentinean is in the final six months of his PSG contract, and the Blaugrana have been linked with a Bosman move for the player this summer. The Parisians, meanwhile, are determined to keep the 35-year-old at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has been rolling back the years recently. He has been in prolific form with the Ligue 1 champions this season and also helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's future remains up in the air, but Vila believes a reunion at the Camp Nou is off the cards.

Speaking recently, as cited by PSG Talk, the Spanish journalist said that it's impossible for Messi to return to the Blaugrana.

"We would all love to see one last of Leo Messi at Futbol Club Barcelona, but the reality, and despite the fact that his renewal with PSG may still not be very clear, is that seeing Messi at Futbol Club Barcelona today is practically impossible," said Vila.

Vila added that Messi's poor relationship with the board of directors and the club's financial woes make a move unlikely.

"Neither his relations with the Board of Directors nor the economic situation of the club invites this possible return. And yes, we would all love it. We go crazy just imagining it. We want to dream again, but the reality is very different. There is neither money nor a good relationship," said Vila.

He concluded:

"And for the moment, no one from Barca has taken that first step to bring positions closer again. So despite the fact that dreams are dreams today, it is more feasible to see Leo Messi playing in the King’s League again than in Futbol Club Barcelona."

Messi has registered 13 goals and 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for PSG this season.

PSG eyeing Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Vinicius Junior, according to Fichajes via The Hard Tackle. The Brazilian forward has been terrific for Real Madrid in recent seasons and has turned heads at the Parc des Princes. The Parisians are planning to move for the 22-year-old if Kylian Mbappe leaves in the summer.

The French forward's future remains up in the air despite signing a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions last summer. The 24-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu last year, and Los Blancos remain the favourites for his signature at the moment.

PSG are eager to address the situation at the earliest and have even identified quite a few possible replacements for Mbappe.

Vinicius is on the list, but given his importance to Real Madrid, the Parisians are likely to struggle prising him away. The Brazilian has scored 11 goals and set up five more in 27 games across competitions this season for the La Liga giants.

Kylian Mbappe wants Parisians to sign Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe wants PSG to sign Bernardo Silva, according to The Sun. The Portuguese midfielder is unsettled at Manchester City and has previously been linked with an exit from the Etihad.

The 28-year-old remains a vital cog in Guardiola's midfield, and his recent performances have generated interest from the Parisians.

The Parisians are looking to upgrade their options in midfield, despite investing heavily in the area last summer.

Silva's vast experience and versatility make the Portuguese a fabulous option for Christophe Galtier to consider. The 28-year-old has appeared 29 times across competitions for the Cityzens this season, registering two goals and five assists.

However, the player's contract runs till 2025, putting City in a strong position in negotiations. If the Parisians want to sign Silva, they may have to pay a premium. Having played together at Monaco, Mbappe is pushing for a reunion with Silva this summer, though.

