PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return difficult, says former player; Parisians suffer blow in pursuit of Manchester United forward, and more - November 1, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Juventus in Turin on Wednesday (November 2) in the UEFA Champions League. Christophe Galtier’s men are unbeaten in Europe this season with three wins and two draws in five games.

Meanwhile, former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta reckons it will be difficult for Lionel Messi to return to Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Parisians have suffered a blow in their pursuit of a Manchester United forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on November 1, 2022:

Lionel Messi's Barcelona return difficult, says Andres Iniesta

Lionel Messi is wanted back at the Camp Nou.

Lionel Messi’s proposed return to the Camp Nou will not be a straightforward affair, according to Andres Iniesta. The Argentinean left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 to join PSG on a Bosman move. After a season-long acclimatisation, the 35-year-old is back to his scintillating best this best campaign with the Parisians.

However, Messi is in the final year of his contract with the Parisians but is yet to sign a new deal. The Parisians remain determined to tie him to an extension, while the Blaugrana are plotting a reunion with their prodigal son. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to make a decision on his future after the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Andres Iniesta: "I think it's difficult for Messi to come back." Andres Iniesta: "I think it's difficult for Messi to come back." https://t.co/od5wEsKynO

However, speaking to AS, as cited by PSG Talk, Iniesta said that it will be difficult for Messi to return to Barcelona.

“I find it difficult for Messi to return to Barça. But I am not Leo or Laporta and I cannot predict what may happen in the future; more than liking me, he has to like it and see if he could take the chance,” said Iniesta.

Messi has scored 12 goals and set up 13 more from 17 games across competitions for the Parisians this season.

PSG suffer blow in Marcus Rashford pursuit

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Marcus Rashford. According to The Daily Mail via Football 365, Manchester United are preparing to secure the Englishman’s future by the end of this year.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires next summer, but the Red Devils have the option of an additional year.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ #mufc will secure Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford before the end of the year either offering him new terms or trigger the one-year option on his current deal [ @ChrisWheelerDM #mufc will secure Marcus Rashford’s future at Old Trafford before the end of the year either offering him new terms or trigger the one-year option on his current deal [@ChrisWheelerDM] https://t.co/yQB0wEqwMs

The Parisians were hoping to prise him away after recent reports suggested that the player was unhappy at Old Trafford.

However, Rashford has rediscovered himself under new manager Erik ten Hag and has been on a good run of form this campaign. He has registered seven goals and three assists in 14 appearances across competitions.

United are aware that the Englishman is generating attention from potential suitors. As such, the club will soon move to either hand Rashford a new deal or trigger the one-year extension. That's likely to end the possibility of his arrival at the Parc des Princes.

Mohamed Simakan says Parisians were interested in him this summer

Mohamed Simakan was wanted at the Parc des Princes this summer.

Mohamed Simakan has sadid that PSG were interested in his signature this summer.

The French defender has caught the eye with his consistent performances for RB Leipzig recently. His steady rise had caught the attention of the Parisians, who were looking for defensive reinforcements this summer.

Speaking to L’Equipe, as relayed by Get French Football News, Simakan said that despite interest from PSG, he decided to stay after discussions with the Leipzig board.

“Luis Campos spoke with my agents; that’s true. They were interested. But stability is important to me. We made a joint decision with the Leipzig board to stay. I’m happy because I think Leipzig is the place where I think I’m best at the moment,” said Simakan.

The 22-year-old has appeared 17 times for the Bundesliga team this season across competitions, scoring twice.

