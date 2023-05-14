PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return unlikely; club eyeing Dusan Vlahovic, and more - May 14, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 5-0 win over Ajaccio on Saturday (May 13) in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier's men remain first in the league, six points ahead of Lens with three games remaining.

Meanwhile, a former manager reckons attacker Lionel Messi is unlikely to return to Barcelona. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 14, 2023:

Lionel Messi's Barcelona return unlikely

Lionel Messi's future remains up in the air.

Lionel Messi is unlikely to return to the Camp Nou this summer, according to former Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

The Argentinean's contract with PSG expires at the end of the season, but he hasn't penned an extension yet. The Blaugrana are eager to sign the player on a Bosman move, while Inter Miami are also in the race for his services.

Speaking recently, Koeman said Messi could end up in Saudi Arabia or the MLS alongside good friends Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba.

“I do not think Messi will return to Barcelona. Busquets will leave. Jordi Alba will not stay either, and these three are good friends. I wouldn’t be surprised if they went to Miami or Saudi Arabia together," said Koeman.

Messi reportedly remains keen to stay in Europe if he leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

PSG eyeing Dusan Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic has admirers at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Dusan Vlahovic, according to Tutto Mercato Web via PSG Talk.

The Parisians are planning to revamp their attack and want a more traditional No. 9 to get the best out of Kylian Mbappe. Vlahovic has been impressive for Juventus since joining them last summer and has popped up on sporting director Luis Campos’ radar.

The Ligue 1 champions reportedly sent scouts to watch the Serb during the Bianconeri’s semifinal game against Sevilla last week in the UEFA Europe League. The 23-year-old has 13 goals and four assists in 39 games across competitions for the Serie A giants this season.

His contract with the club runs till 2026, so Juventus are under no pressure to offload the player this summer. Vlahovic has a price tag of €75 million, so PSG might have to match that value to get their man.

Huge Ekitike pleased with Ajaccio win

Huge Ekitike has expressed his satisfaction at the weekend's win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1. The 20-year-old started the game on Saturday (May 13) and picked up an assist. Ekitike lauded the Parisians' team spirit,

"It's nice; it's good because we're playing well as a team. I think we are showing good team spirit through our performances, and all the goals we can score in the last two games we are playing. We're getting closer and closer to the goal, but there are still games to go, and we're on the right track," said Ekitike.

He added:

"Not conceding a goal is proof that we have shown a good defensive mindset and that we have been solid, especially when we scored five goals at the other end. We can be proud of our performance. I think everyone did their job today. The aim is to win all the games, keep our lead and our place at the top of the league, if possible not to concede a goal and to dominate the other opponents."

The French forward is likely to jump up the pecking order next season with Neymar and Lionel Messi expected to leave.

