PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's camp calls out fake news on his future; Juventus planning swap deal for Leandro Paredes, and more - 17 May 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are likely to have a busy summer ahead. The Parisians are expected to invest heavily in the squad after a disappointing outing under Mauricio Pochettino in Europe.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s camp has called out fake rumours regarding the player’s future. Elsewhere, Juventus are planning a swap deal for Leandro Paredes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 17 May 2022:

Lionel Messi's camp calls out fake news on his PSG future

Lionel Messi is eager to get back to his best at the Parc des Princes next season.

Lionel Messi’s camp has denied that the Argentinean is set to buy Inter Miami shares before joining the MLS side in 2023, according to SPORT.

The 34-year-old has not had the best of seasons at the Parc des Princes since joining PSG from Barcelona last summer, scoring just 11 times across competitions. Messi signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 giants and is expected to honour that by staying beyond the summer.

Marca has claimed that the Argentinean could be on his way out of the club in 2023. The 34-year-old has been linked with a move to the MLS, with Inter Miami eager to secure his signature. The report added that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner would buy 35% shares of the club and sign for Inter Miami next year.

However, the player’s entourage has now denied those rumours. Messi is yet to decide on his next move once his current contract with PSG expires. The Argentinean is neither working to buy shares in Inter Miami, nor has he decided to join the MLS team.

The 34-year-old could be open to the option of moving to MLS in the future, though. He had said two years ago, as per Marca:

"I always had the dream of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, experience what the league there is like, but not yet."

He's currently focused on getting back to his best for the Parisians next season. Messi is also preparing to lead Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar this year. The Argentinean will only make a decision on his future at the end of the tournament.

Juventus planning swap deal for Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes could leave the Parc des Princes this summer.

Juventus are planning a swap deal with PSG involving Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean, according to PSG Talk via La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Bianconeri manager Massimiliano Allegri is overseeing a squad revolution in Turin and wants to pay special attention to his midfield. The club want Paredes to partner Paul Pogba at the heart of midfield.

The Parisians are willing to let the Argentinean leave this summer and could be open to having Kean back. The Italian had a decent loan spell with the Ligue 1 champions in the 2020-21 season and could be a stellar addition to the squad. However, the La Liga giants are yet to give their green light to the deal.

Kylian Mbappe opens up on his playmaking form

Kylian Mbappe has enjoyed another superb season at the Parc des Princes.

Kylian Mbappe was adjudged the Ligue 1 Player of the Year by UNFP on Sunday. The Frenchman has enjoyed a superb 2021-22 season with PSG, scoring 25 goals and setting up 17 more in the league. His playmaking abilities have been a welcome addition to his already impressive arsenal.

After winning the award, Mbappe told L'Equipe (via PSGTalk) that he altered his game to find success as a playmaker:

“I changed my way of seeing the game. I didn’t have this conviction to tell myself that being a passer was possible. I was sometimes stubborn to score goals, to be the regular scorer of my teams. When you’re a great player, and one who aspires to go down in history, I don’t think you should choose."

With two assists in the final game, he'll break teammate Angel Di Maria's record of most assists (18) in a Ligue 1 campaign, set in 2015-16.

