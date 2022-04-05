PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's head works faster than any human being's, says Rodrigo De Paul; Neymar dreams of winning Champions League with Parisians, and more - 5 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will next face Clermont Foot at Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday in Ligue 1. The Parisians are atop the league table after 30 games, 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille, with eight games to go.

Meanwhile, Rodrigo De Paul has said that Lionel Messi’s head works faster than any other person on the planet. Elsewhere, Nene has said that Neymar is desperate to win the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 5th April 2022:

Lionel Messi's head works faster than any human being's, says Rodrigo De Paul

Lionel Messi was on song on Sunday against Lorient.

Rodrigo De Paul believes Lionel Messi’s head is faster than any other human being's on the planet.

The Argentinean made critics eat their words last summer by winning the Copa America with La Albiceleste. The 34-year-old subsequently joined PSG but has endured a difficult time in Paris so far, scoring eight times across competitions. With the FIFA World Cup coming up later this year, Messi's form could be a worry for La Albicelete fans.

However, De Paul is unperturbed with Messi’s struggles in Paris. In a conversation with Goal, the Atletico Madrid midfielder said that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was happy with the national team.

“Firstly, Messi doesn't need anything else, after everything he has given to football to put him there at the top. I don't have much of an opinion about what is happening to him in Paris, because I don't live there from day to day, but I can tell you about what he does in the national team. He is happy with Argentina. He is our leader; we follow him,” said De Paul.

He continued:

“He will surely talk to us; he will be going to his fifth World Cup and will give us advice, a word of encouragement, because that experience carries a lot of weight right now. I hope Messi enjoys it, and he doesn't suffer from it. Hopefully it goes well, we'll see if it's his last World Cup or not, that's for him to decide."

De Paul added that the PSG star has a brilliant mind and pointed out that Messi could play as long as he wanted to:

“He can really continue playing as long as he wants to because he's at another level; his head works faster than any other human being's, so we'll all try to make him enjoy this World Cup and, if we get to the last day, even better,” said De Paul.

Nene says Neymar dreams of winning UEFA Champions League with PSG

Neymar has not been in his elements this season.

Ex-PSG attacker Nene has said that Neymar dreams of winning the UEFA Champions League with the Parisians.

The Brazilian’s future has come under doubt after a string of poor performances this season. The 30-year-old was subject to boos from fans during the recent game against Bordeaux, giving rise to speculation about his future.

However, in an interview with Telefoot, Nene added that Neymar wants to continue his association with the Ligue 1 giants.

“Of course, he wants to continue. His dream is to win the Champions League with PSG. That’s what he told me,” said Nene.

Daniel Riolo says Kylian Mbappe could stay at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe’s next destination is unclear.

RMC Sport’s Daniel Riolo has provided some positive news for PSG fans regarding Kylian Mbappe.

The 23-year-old has been in red-hot form this season but is all set to become a free agent this summer. The Parisians have failed to convince the Frenchman to stay, and Real Madrid are expected to win the race for his signature.

However, speaking on After Foot RMC, Riolo saif that Mbappe would extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

“The only interest of this end of the season at PSG is to know what Mbappe will do. I know it; the only question is when it will be said. It will be more in May; it can be further postponed to finally say that he will stay, and then you have to know when the extension will be announced,” said Riolo.

Mbappe has scored 28 times this season, 160 overall, since arriving at the Parisians in 2017.

