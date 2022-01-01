PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's jersey launch best in Parisians' history; Juventus identify Argentine striker as Alvaro Morata replacement, and more - 31 December 2021

PSG ended the year with their eyes firmly on the Ligue 1 title. The Parisians have opened up a whopping 13-point gap at the top of the league table after 19 games.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi’s jersey launch was the best in PSG's history. Elsewhere, Juventus have identified a Parisians striker as the ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 31st December 2021.

Lionel Messi's jersey launch best in Les Parisiens' history

Lionel Messi has registered the best jersey launch in PSG's history.

Lionel Messi has registered the best jersey launch in PSG's history, according to PSG Talk via Sportune.

The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer after ending ties with Barcelona. The 34-year-old’s arrival at the Parc des Princes has impacted the club both on and off the pitch. Besides being top of the league table, PSG have also qualified for the knockout stage in Europe.

Meanwhile, Messi has also helped the French team in the business side of the beautiful game too. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner’s arrival at Paris was expected to help PSG soar to new financial heights. The 34-year-old has already left a mark with his jersey sales.

PSG Talk @PSGTalk Report: Lionel Messi Jersey Sales Are the Best Launch of All Time for PSG psgtalk.com/2021/12/report… Report: Lionel Messi Jersey Sales Are the Best Launch of All Time for PSG psgtalk.com/2021/12/report…

Messi’s jersey sales record during his inauguration has surpassed the numbers registered by Neymar in 2017. Interestingly, like the Argentinean, Neymar also joined the Parisians from Barcelona, although PSG paid a gargantuan fee for his services.

Messi joined the Ligue 1 giants for free this summer, and has already sold the most jerseys at the club. PSG star Kylian Mbappe is second on the list, followed by Neymar.

Juventus identify Mauro Icardi as Alvaro Morata's replacement

Juventus have identified Mauro Icardi as the ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata.

Juventus have identified Mauro Icardi as the ideal replacement for Alvaro Morata, according to PSG Talk via Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Argentinean has already been put up for sale by PSG. Icardi has become surplus to requirements since the arrival of Lionel Messi. The Parisians are looking to cash in on him this winter.

The Bianconeri are ready to make a move for the Argentinean. They are looking for a replacement for Morata, who is on his way to Barcelona. PSG are looking to offload Icardi on a permanent move, and want €30 million for him.

French journalist terms PSG's Marco Verratti 'unreliable'

French football journalist Julien Froment has criticised Verratti.

French football journalist Julien Froment has criticised Marco Verratti for his penchant to miss games due to injuries and suspension.

Speaking to France Bleu Paris, as relayed by PSG Talk, Froment labelled the Italian as 'unreliable'.

“There is a PSG with and without Marco Verratti. It is, in a way, the V8 engine of PSG. When it is there, we revel in its melodious roar. It is the timing belt between the defence and the attack… In short, an essential part,” said Froment.

“The problem is, this engine seizes up a lot. Only 13 out of 27 possible matches, one out of two matches… Unfortunately, this is a bad habit for Marco Verratti. We have to face the facts: he is not reliable, not enough at least for a club that wants to play on all fronts,” continued Froment.

