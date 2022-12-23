PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's return difficult, says Barcelona president; Chelsea contacted Neymar in Qatar, and more - December 22, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are working to upgrade their squad when the transfer window reopens in January. Christophe Galtier has his eyes on the UEFA Champions League this season and is expected to make necessary changes to his squad this winter.

Meanwhile, Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that Lionel Messi’s return to the Camp Nou is complicated. Elsewhere, Chelsea have established contact with Neymar’s camp in Qatar.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on December 22, 2022:

Lionel Messi's Barcelona return complicated, says club president

Lionel Messi is yet to make a decision on his future.

Joan Laporta has admitted it will be difficult for Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona. The Argentinean’s contract with PSG runs out at the end of the season. The Blaugrana are linked with a Bosman move for the 35-year-old, but the player is expected to extend his stay in Paris.

Messi has enjoyed a brilliant season with the Parisians so far. The Argentinean has registered 12 goals and 14 assists from 19 games across competitions this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner also enjoyed a fruitful time at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, lifting the coveted trophy to complete his major trophy collection across club and international football.

Speaking recently, Laporta said that everyone associated with the Blaugrana are pleased with Messi’s World Cup triumph.

“On the subject of Messi, we can’t generate expectations. Messi is a PSG player and has a contract with them. He has won the World Cup, and the Cules have been very happy. What I don’t want to do is generate expectations that at the moment are very difficult,” said Laporta.

He added:

“For us, he is the best player of all time; we have had him here, and I am convinced that in his heart he is a Cule and will always be linked to Barca. Whether or not he comes back as a player, at the moment, he is at PSG, and we would very much love him to come back one day, but we’ll see.”

Messi registered seven goals and three assists in seven games at the World Cup and won his second Golden Ball.

Chelsea contacted Neymar in Qatar

Neymar is wanted at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea contacted Neymar’s entourage in Qatar, according to Si & Dan Talk Chelsea via Chelsea News.

The Brazilian has previously been linked with the Blues, but a move hasn’t materialised so far. The 30-year-old has been on blistering form with PSG this season and has emerged as one of Galtier’s most important players.

Neymar failed to leave a mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, but his stock remains high.

Blues co-owner Todd Boehly remains eager to make a statement signing at Stamford Bridge and has set his sights on the Brazilian. The 30-year-old is tied with the Parisians till 2025, so prising him away from the Parc des Princes won't be easy.

Neymar has appeared 20 times for the Ligue 1 champions this season across competitions, registering 15 goals and 12 assists.

Christophe Galtier pleased to have Kylian Mbappe back at PSG

Kylian Mbappe won the Golden Boot at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Christophe Galtier is happy that Kylian Mbappe has returned to training with PSG. The French forward endured heartbreak in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, with Les Bleus coming up short against Argentina in a shootout. The 24-year-old took just two days off to meet up with his club teammates on Wednesday.

Speaking to PSG TV, Galtier said that Mbappe has made a strong statement by returning early to training.

“I’m very happy to see Kylian; he had a fantastic World Cup. It’s also a strong signal for everyone that a player who was disappointed not to win the biggest trophy even though he was top scorer in the competition, came back quickly with the squad and ready for competition. Of course, we’re very happy he’s back,” said Galtier.

Mbappe has already registered 19 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

