PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi's time in Paris branded a fiasco; club eyeing Marcelo Brozovic, and more - May 3, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing to face Troyes in Ligue 1 on Sunday (May 7). Christophe Galtier's side cannot afford to drop more points after losing three of their last six league games.

Meanwhile, a former player has branded Lionel Messi's time at the Parc des Princes as a fiasco. Elsewhere, the Parisians are interested in Marcelo Brozovic. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on May 3, 2023.

Lionel Messi's time in Paris branded a fiasco

Lionel Messi is yet to come to a decision regarding his future.

Lionel Messi time at PSG has been a disaster, according to former Parisians winger Jerome Rothem.

The Argentinean is in the final few months of his contract with the Ligue 1 champions but is yet to sign an extension. Recent reports have said that the 35-year-old has been suspended for two weeks due to an unauthorised visit to Saudi Arabia this week.

The incident has raised more doubts about Messi’s future at the Parc des Princes. Barcelona and Inter Miami are waiting patiently to fight for the player’s signature should he be available on a Bosman move this summer.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Rothen also slammed the Argentinean for going on tour after the Lorient defeat.

“Lionel Messi, I don't question his fantastic career or his talent, but his coming to PSG is a total fiasco. And to see that he doesn't even have the professional conscience to say to himself 'in terms of images, it may be inappropriate for me to go there because I was more than useless against Lorient, and we were considered to be losers throughout the match',” said Rothen.

He added:

“When the team is in agony, he is even more in agony. It's not possible when we're talking about the best player in the world."

Messi has been in fabulous form for the French giants this season, amassing 20 goals and 19 assists from 37 games across competitions.

PSG eyeing Marcelo Brozovic

Marcelo Brozovic is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are interested in Marcelo Brozovic, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Croatian midfielder has been a rock in the middle of the park for Inter Milan in recent years.

However, the Nerazzurri could offload the 31-year-old at the end of the season to address their financial issues. Brozovic earns about €6 million per year at the San Siro, and both player and club believe that the time is ripe for a separation.

The Parisians are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look to revamp their midfield at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 champions invested heavily in the middle of the park last summer but remain unconvinced by the options at their disposal.

PSG are looking to focus on their midfield once again as they attempt to break their European jinx. Brozovic has been identified as an option, but the Parisians face competition from Barcelona for his signature.

Neymar won't be a good fit at Manchester United, says Louis Saha

Neymar has admirers at Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has advised the Red Devils against a move for Neymar this summer.

The Brazilian forward has blown hot and cold during his time at PSG but remains one of the most sought-after players in world football. The English giants are long-term admirers of the 31-year-old and could move for Neymar once their takeover is complete.

Speaking recently, Saha said that the Brazilian would be a great addition to the Premier League but added that he won’t be a good fit at Old Trafford.

"It would be great for the Premier League for Neymar to play in England because he’s an amazing player. He’s great fun to watch, but I can understand the questions that having a player like Neymar at your club can raise," said Saha.

He continued:

"I wouldn’t want to see him in a Manchester United shirt, given the exaggerated media attention a superstar like him would attract. The structure of the team is so important and sometimes fragile. But I’m convinced he would be a great asset to the Premier League.”

Neymar could be allowed to leave this summer as the Parisians attempt to revamp their squad.

