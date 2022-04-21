PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi set to stay at Parc des Princes next season, Parisians receive boost in pursuit of RB Leipzig ace, and more - 20 April 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will face Angers at the Stade Jean-Bouin on Wednesday in Ligue 1. Manager Mauricio Pochettino's wards are atop the league table after 32 games as they seek their eighth league title in ten years.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is set to stay at the Parc des Princes beyond this summer. Elsewhere, the Parisians have received a boost in their pursuit of a RB Leipzig forward.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th April 2022:

Lionel Messi set to stay at PSG next season

Lionel Messi has struggled to find his footing in France.

Lionel Messi will be staying at the Parc des Princes next season, according to 90 Min via Mundo Deportivo. The Argentinean joined PSG last summer after Barcelona opted to let him leave for free. The 34-year-old’s time in Ligue 1 has hardly been rosy, though.

Messi has struggled to live up to expectations in Paris and has been a shadow of his former self this season. While he has registered 13 assists so far, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has just eight goals across competitions this season. The 34-year-old’s poor form since moving to France has attracted severe criticism from all quarters.

Things hit an all-time low when Messi was booed by fans during PSG’s league game against Bordeaux last month. The reaction added fuel to talks of his possible return to Barcelona this summer.

The Argentinean has been urged to return to the Camp Nou by many former Blaugrana players. Club president Joan Laporta also hinted at a homecoming for the legend but has altered his stance on the issue since then.

Despite all the talk of a return to Spain, Messi remains determined to see out his contract with the Parisians. The Argentinean’s current deal expires next summer, and he is planning to stay in Paris for another campaign. The 34-year-old is aiming to help the Parisians win the UEFA Champions League next season.

Parisians receive boost in Christopher Nkunku pursuit

Christopher Nkunku is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have received a boost in their pursuit of Christopher Nkunku. The French forward has been on fire for RB Leipzig this season and has attracted interest from quite a few European powerhouses. The 24-year-old has registered 30 goals and 19 assists from 44 appearances for the Bundesliga side this campaign.

Manchester United are eager to sign Nkunku but are unlikely to get their hands on the Frenchman. According to PSG Talk via Sport Bild, the Frenchman only wants to move to a club who can offer him UEFA Champions League football. Nkunku’s desire could rule the Red Devils out of the race for his signature and tilt the tide in the Parisians' favour.

Former Real Madrid player says Sergio Ramos was wrong to leave club

Sergio Ramos has endured a difficult debut season in Ligue 1.

Former Real Madrid player Jose Maria Gutierrez believes Sergio Ramos made a mistake by leaving Los Blancos last summer. Ramos joined PSG last summer after he was allowed to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

Speaking recently, Gutierrez also said that Ramos is regretting the decision to move to the Parc des Princes,

“Sergio Ramos knows that he made a mistake because he pushed too hard when it came to negotiating. He thought that Florentino Pérez was going to do what he wanted, and he doesn’t realise that for Florentino, Real Madrid is above everything,” said Gutierrez.

He continued:

“Sergio Ramos is regretting it because he was a Real Madrid legend; he was able to finish his career at the club, and he didn’t take advantage of it. He left through the back door, and it’s a bad start for him."

