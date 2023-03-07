PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi talks about life after World Cup win; Parisians advised against Sergio Ramos renewal, and more - March 7, 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are plotting Bayern Munich’s downfall at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday (March 8). Christophe Galtier’s side are trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has opened up on life after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Elsewhere, journalist Jonathan Johnson has advised the Parisians not to extend Sergio Ramos’ stay at the Parc des Princes.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on March 7, 2023:

Lionel Messi talks about life after World Cup win

Lionel Messi created history by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup last December.

Lionel Messi has said that winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup helped him realise a lifelong dream.

The PSG superstar powered Argentina to a momentous triumph at Qatar last December. The 35-year-old also finished as the best player in the tournament, winning his second World Cup Golden Ball.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer 🗣 Lionel Messi on the World Cup celebrations: "Honestly, we expected it to be crazy but not as crazy as it was in reality. It's a moment that will stay with us for the rest of our lives." Via @PSG_inside 🗣 Lionel Messi on the World Cup celebrations: "Honestly, we expected it to be crazy but not as crazy as it was in reality. It's a moment that will stay with us for the rest of our lives." Via @PSG_inside. https://t.co/ghuvDg3M7p

Messi has also enjoyed exceptional form for the Parisians this season. Speaking to the club’s media, as cited by PSG Talk, the Argentinean said that he and his countrymen will cherish the winning moment for a lifetime.

“Everything I experienced was very nice; it’s hard to explain, right? Because it is a lifelong dream that came true, that we were able to share with the people of Argentina, the way the people of Argentina celebrated it,” said Messi.

He added:

“Honestly, we expected it to be crazy, but not as crazy as it was in reality. It’s a moment that will stay with us for the rest of our lives, for us who were lucky enough to play in the World Cup, and for all the people of Argentina.”

Messi has registered 18 goals and 16 assists in 29 games across competitions this season for the Parisians.

PSG advised against Sergio Ramos renewal

Sergio Ramos is staring at an uncertain future in Paris.

Jonathan Johnson reckons PSG shouldn’t extend Sergio Ramos’ stay at the Parc des Princes.

The Spanish defender joined the Parisians after parting ways with Real Madrid in 2021, and his contract expires at the end of the season. Although the 36-year-old wants to stay, the Ligue 1 champions are yet to hand him a new deal.

Topskills Sports UK @topskillsportuk PSG's contract situation with Sergio Ramos remains uncertain, as they want one-year contract extension. #PSG



Al-Nassr is still attracting interest in signing Ramos.



Messi will bear the brunt of Sergio Ramos' departure! Ramos will stay if he renews his contract with PSG. PSG's contract situation with Sergio Ramos remains uncertain, as they want one-year contract extension.Al-Nassr is still attracting interest in signing Ramos.Messi will bear the brunt of Sergio Ramos' departure! Ramos will stay if he renews his contract with PSG. 🚨 PSG's contract situation with Sergio Ramos remains uncertain, as they want one-year contract extension. 🇪🇸 #PSG Al-Nassr is still attracting interest in signing Ramos.Messi will bear the brunt of Sergio Ramos' departure! Ramos will stay if he renews his contract with PSG. https://t.co/9ZEDbUQcCq

In his weekly column for PSG Talk, Johnson said that the player’s form doesn’t warrant a renewal on current terms.

“This one is becoming the easiest to solve with the former Spain international’s form as you would expect of a veteran defender turning 37 this year. Ramos’ leadership qualities have been useful at times, and the move has not worked out as disastrously as first feared during a frankly awful first season, but renewing on current terms for at least another year would be unwise,” wrote Johnson.

Johnson added that Ramos will be best advised to move to Saudi Arabia if he desires regular football.

“Moving on to Saudi Arabia seems a logical next step for the ex-Real Madrid man if he really wants to keep playing regularly,” wrote Johnson.

Ramos has appeared 34 times across competitions for the French giants this season, registering two goals and an assist.

Nuno Mendes outlines reason for joining Parisians

Nuno Mendes has been impressive at the Parc des Princes.

Nuno Mendes has said that he always wanted to join PSG. The Portuguese left-back initially arrived in Paris on loan from Sporting CP in 2021 before his move was made permanent last summer. He has gone from strength to strength for the Parisians this season.

PSG Report @PSG_Report Nuno Mendes: “I have always followed PSG matches & other french clubs sometimes too but especially PSG. It’s a club which always has excellent players & which offers great football. I think it’s a club that wants to win everything & in clubs like that that we want to play & to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Nuno Mendes: “I have always followed PSG matches & other french clubs sometimes too but especially PSG. It’s a club which always has excellent players & which offers great football. I think it’s a club that wants to win everything & in clubs like that that we want to play & to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/IJR1xVTwPS

Speaking to One Football, as relayed by PSG Talk, the 20-year-old admitted that joining the French champions was a big change for him.

“I always told my agent that I would like to play for PSG. It was a big change when I got here. Players think very quickly. They play with one or two touches; it’s simple football, (and) the players are on top,” said Mendes.

Mendes went on to add that he still has a lot to learn.

“I still have a lot to learn. In the Champions League, every detail counts. At PSG, we are a very attacking team. And sometimes when you attack a lot, when you switch to defence, you can get distracted, and there can be issues,” said Mendes.

The Portuguese has appeared 25 times across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, registering two goals and five assists.

Poll : 0 votes