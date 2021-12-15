PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi targeting Champions League triumph with the Parisians; Bayern Munich star wants move to Parc des Princes, and more - 15th December 2021

PSG have drawn Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. However, they will be quietly confident about their chances, thanks to Lionel Messi in the squad. The Argentinean has been in outstanding form in Europe in the current campaign despite his domestic travails.

Meanwhile, Messi has admitted that he wants to win the Champions League with PSG this season. Elsewhere, a Bayern Munich star wants to join the Parisians. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 15th December 2021.

Lionel Messi targeting Champions League triumph with PSG

Lionel Messi has said that PSG want to win everything this year, including the Champions League.

The Argentinean joined the Parisians this summer after ending his association with Barcelona. However, the 34-year-old has endured mixed fortunes at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has been outstanding in the Champions League, scoring five times in as many games this season. However, his form in the league has been poor. The Argentinean has managed just a solitary goal from ten appearances.

PSG have gone from strength to strength in the Champions League, thanks to Lionel Messi. However, the Parisians have not let the 34-year-old's misfortunes in the league affect them. Despite his struggles, the Argentinean is aiming for the sky once again this season.

3⃣2⃣ - Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 UEFA Champions League Group Stage Goals 🆕7⃣6⃣ - Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 🆕7⃣3⃣ - Cristiano Ronaldo 🇵🇹5⃣6⃣ - Robert Lewandowski 🇵🇱5⃣6⃣ - Karim Benzema 🇫🇷3⃣9⃣ - Ruud van Nistelrooy 🇳🇱3⃣7⃣ - Raúl 🇪🇸3⃣6⃣ - Zlatan Ibrahimović 🇸🇪3⃣2⃣ - Sergio Agüero 🇦🇷 https://t.co/uRk5UuUNhg

Speaking to Ansa, as relayed by PSG Talk, Lionel Messi revealed his targets for the season with PSG.

"The objective this year for Paris Saint-Germain is to try to achieve everything that we play for, and obviously, the objective is the Champions League, which we are trying to achieve,” said Lionel Messi.

"I think that’s everyone’s goal, in a special competition where all the great teams want to win, and we’ll try to achieve that too," continued Messi.

Kingsley Coman wants to join the Parisians

Kingsley Coman wants to join PSG to play with Lionel Messi.

Kingsley Coman wants to join PSG, according to Barca Universal via El Nacional. The Frenchman rose through the ranks at the Parc des Princes before leaving for Juventus in 2014. He has caught the eye since moving to Bayern Munich, but his future at the club hangs in the balance at the moment.

Barcelona are eager to take him to the Camp Nou. However, the 25-year-old has turned down the Blaugrana, as he prefers a move to PSG. Coman has his heart set on returning to his old hunting ground, as he wants to play alongside Lionel Messi.

Sergio Ramos opens up on Kylian Mbappe's PSG future

Ramos wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG.

Sergio Ramos wants Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG. The Frenchman's current deal with the Parisians runs out at the end of the season. The Ligue 1 giants are moving mountains to tie him down to a new deal, but are yet to achieve a breakthrough in talks thus far.

PSGhub @PSGhub Ramos: « I want the best players in my team and Mbappé is one of them. I hope he stays with us for many years. » 🗣🇪🇸 Ramos: « I want the best players in my team and Mbappé is one of them. I hope he stays with us for many years. » 🗣🇪🇸

Speaking at the inauguration of his new gym in Madrid, as relayed by PSG Talk, Ramos said he wants Mbappe to stay at PSG.

"I wouldn’t want him to be a client of this gym. I like to be surrounded by the best players, and he is a key player for PSG now and in the future. I want him to stay in my team," said Ramos.

