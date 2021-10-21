PSG Transfer News Roundup: Lionel Messi termed best in the world by Kylian Mbappe; Tottenham Hotspur interested in PSG star, and more - 20th October 2021

Lionel Messi helped Paris-Saint Germain (PSG) to a hard-fought 3-2 win over RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The Argentinean scored a brace, and also showed his selfless side in the five-goal thriller. Messi spurned the chance of bagging his first PSG hat-trick by allowing Kylian Mbappe to take a late spot-kick, which the French striker missed.

Nevertheless, Mbappe has hailed Messi as the best in the world. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in an Argentinean striker who plays for the Ligue 1 giants.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on 20th October 2021

Lionel Messi termed best in the world by Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe has hailed Lionel Messi as the best in the world. The two PSG stars worked in tandem to help the Ligue 1 giants register a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig on Tuesday. The Frenchman was particularly impressed with Messi's selfless act during the game.

Messi was on a hat trick when the Parisians were handed a penalty in the 94th minute. Instead of taking the spot-kick to attempt a record ninth hat trick in the Champions League, the Argentinean handed the ball to Mbappe. The Frenchman, unfortunately, couldn't convert the penalty, but his PSG teammate's large-heartedness left a lasting impression on the 22-year-old.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Messi had the chance to score a hat trick but gave the penalty kick to Mbappe.Unselfishness should be a stat 👏 Messi had the chance to score a hat trick but gave the penalty kick to Mbappe.Unselfishness should be a stat 👏 https://t.co/8WxcU8YWr8

Mbappe had handed Messi the chance to take PSG's first penalty in the game, which the Argentinean converted to give the Parisians the lead. Speaking after the game, the Frenchman hailed the six-time Ballon d’Or winner and backed him to win the coveted award again this year.

"Why did I give the penalty to Messi? That’s what teammates do. He's the best player in the world. He let me take the second penalty. Unfortunately, I missed. It's a privilege to play with him, and it would be fully deserved if he won the Ballon d’Or," said Mbappe.

Tottenham Hotspur interested in Mauro Icardi

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in Mauro Icardi, according to Caught Offside via Gazzetta.

The Argentinean's future at PSG continues to hang in the balance and things have been further complicated by his recent personal problems. The Parisians are willing to offload him, as he's seemingly surplus to requirements at the Parc des Princes.

Spurs believe Icardi could be a fail-safe option in the event Harry Kane leaves the club in the near future. Tottenham are plotting to bring in a striker in January, and have identified the PSG man as a possible option.

PSG tracking AC Milan's Franck Kessie

PSG are keeping a close watch on Franck Kessie's situation at AC Milan, according to Sempre Milan via Il Milanista.

The Ivorian's current deal expires next summer, and the Rossoneri are eager to extend his stay. The Serie A giants are still locked in negotiations for a new contract, but the player has already been offered to quite a few top clubs in Europe, including the Parisians, by his agent.

Franck Kessie wants €8 million in wages that Milan are reluctant to offer. PSG, meanwhile, would be willing to sanction his wishes if he joins them for free. However, the Ligue 1 giants are set to face stiff competition from Barcelona and Manchester United for Kessie's services.

